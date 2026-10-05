A research group in China has investigated screen-printed silver-nickel (Ag-Ni) rear contacts for tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cells, assessing device performance at different nickel concentrations. The scientists found that partially replacing silver with lower-cost nickel could reduce metallization costs without significantly compromising cell efficiency. Silver consumption has become a growing concern for the PV industry, particularly as manufacturers adopt high-efficiency cell architectures such as TOPCon and heterojunction (HJT) technologies, which rely on silver-based metallization ...

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