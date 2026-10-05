Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: San Diego Spirits Festival Celebrates Another Successful Weekend in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / The 17th Annual San Diego Spirits Festival wrapped up another unforgettable weekend at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla, bringing together an exciting mix of premium spirits, creative cocktails, exceptional food, live entertainment, and enthusiastic festivalgoers for two days of celebration.

Set against the beautiful La Jolla coastline, the festival once again showcased why it has become a signature San Diego event for spirits lovers and industry enthusiasts alike. Guests had the opportunity to sample an impressive selection of spirits and cocktails while enjoying food from local restaurants, music, entertainment, and the festival's lively atmosphere.

"The best part of the San Diego Spirits Festival is watching everyone come together," said Liz Edwards, Founder and Director of the San Diego Spirits Festival. "Our sponsors, distillers, bartenders, chefs, entertainers, and guests all play an important role in creating the experience. Seeing everyone enjoying themselves and celebrating together makes all the hard work worthwhile."

The 2026 festival featured a diverse lineup of participating spirits brands, restaurants, bartenders, and entertainers, giving guests an opportunity to discover new products, connect with industry professionals, and enjoy creative food and cocktail pairings.

The festival also continued its commitment to bringing together the spirits and culinary communities, highlighting the talented restaurants and food partners that make San Diego's dining scene so vibrant.

For Edwards, the event is about more than what is poured into the glass.

"It is about the people, the relationships, the experiences, and the memories we create together," Edwards said. "We are incredibly grateful to everyone who purchased a ticket, participated, sponsored the event, volunteered, entertained, or helped make this year's festival possible."

As the 17th annual celebration comes to a close, the San Diego Spirits Festival is already looking ahead to its next milestone.

SAVE THE DATE

18th Annual San Diego Spirits Festival

September 11-12, 2027

Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego - La Jolla

The festival will return to the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in 2027 for another weekend celebrating the best of spirits, cocktails, food, entertainment, and the people who make San Diego such a special destination.

For more information and future festival updates, visit the San Diego Spirits Festival website and follow @sdspiritsfestival on social media.

sdspiritsfestival sandiegospiritsfestival sandiego lajolla cocktails spirits

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/san-diego-spirits-festival-celebrates-another-successful-weekend-1232488