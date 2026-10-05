HIGHLIGHTS

Three diamond drill holes totaling 1,076.90 metres in the northeastern portion of the Akyanga Deposit intersected multiple zones of gold mineralisation within and below the US$1,500/oz pit shell used to constrain the current Mineral Resource Estimate.

Significant results include: MSDD0156 : 12.27 m at 5.39 g/t Au from 270.60 m, including 3.78 m at 12.88 g/t Au MSDD0154 : 17.25 m at 2.44 g/t Au from 229.00 m, including 5.75 m at 4.39 g/t Au MSDD0155 : 15.70.00 m at 2.17 g/t Au from 297.30 m, including 3.40 m at 5.63 g/t Au

The results provide additional geological and grade information on the Akyanga mineralized system and will be incorporated into the evolving geological model to support follow-up drilling and Phase II targeting.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its 2026 Phase I diamond drilling program at the Akyanga Deposit, part of the Company's Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC").

Diamond drill holes MSDD0154, MSDD0155 and MSDD0156 intersected multiple zones of gold mineralisation within and below the US$1,500/oz pit shell used to constrain the current Akyanga Mineral Resource Estimate.

The results provide additional information on the distribution, geometry and grade characteristics of mineralisation in the northeastern portion of Akyanga and will be incorporated into the Company's geological model to refine follow-up drilling and Phase II targeting. Exploration activities are also continuing across priority targets within the broader Misisi Project.

Mohamed Cisse, Chief Executive Officer of Avanti, commented: "These latest results continue to build our understanding of the Akyanga mineralised system and include several broad, higher-grade intervals consistent with the encouraging results reported in September. In particular, MSDD0156 returned 12.27 metres at 5.39 g/t Au, while MSDD0154 returned 17.25 metres at 2.44 g/t Au. Importantly, the drilling continues to provide additional information both within and below the pit shell used to constrain the current Mineral Resource Estimate. As the Phase I program progresses, these results will be incorporated into the geological model to refine follow-up drilling and Phase II targeting and to support future resource modelling and technical studies."

ONGOING PHASE I DRILL PROGRAMME RESULTS

Drill holes MSDD0154, MSDD0155 and MSDD0156 totalled 1,076.9 metres and generated 409 samples submitted for analysis at the SGS laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania. The remaining 150 samples from MSDD0153 covering 233.3 m to 385.5 m downhole, were also submitted for analysis. The locations of the drill holes are shown in Figure 1 on the following page.





Figure 1: Akyanga Deposit Plan View with Drill hole location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/317197_avanti-figure1.jpg

Figure 2 below illustrates the longitudinal section showing the spatial relationship of holes MSDD0154, MSDD0155 and MSDD0156 while demonstrating the shallow plunging Akyanga mineralization in relation to the pit-constrained Mineral Resource.





Figure 2: Longitudinal section showing the spatial relationship of mineralization to holes MSDD0154, MSDD0155 and MSDD0156

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/317197_e9fb0d644494287d_003full.jpg

Figure 3 bellow shows the cross section through MSDD0154 and MSDD0156, demonstrating the spatial relationship between the newly reported mineralized intervals, historical drilling and the current pit-constrained Mineral Resource.

MSDD0154 returned multiple mineralised intervals, including:

3.70 m at 3.00 g/t Au from 194.00 m, including 1.80 m at 5.41 g/t Au from 194.90 m;

17.25 m at 2.44 g/t Au from 229.00 m, including 2.40 m at 3.28 g/t Au from 229.00 m, and 5.75 m at 4.39 g/t Au from 238.50 m.

MSDD0156 returned multiple mineralised intervals, including:

12.27 m at 5.39 g/t Au from 270.60 m, including 2.75 m at 5.78 g/t Au from 270.60 m and 3.78 m at 12.88 g/t Au from 278.09 m





Figure 3: Cross section through hole MSDD0154 and MSDD0156

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/317197_e9fb0d644494287d_004full.jpg

Figure 4, on the next page, illustrates the cross-section through MSDD0155. The hole returned 15.70 m at 2.17 g/t Au from 297.30m, including 3.40 m at 5.63 g/t Au. Remaining footwall assays from MSDD0153, first reported on September 16, 2026, returned narrow lower-grade intervals. All significant intercepts are presented in Appendix A.

MSDD0155 intersected multiple mineralised zones, with best intercepts including:

9.00 m grading 1.01 g/t Au from 281.00 m, including 1.05 m at 4.10 g/t Au from 281.00 m

15.70 m grading 2.17 g/t Au from 297.30 m, including 0.60 m at 12.07 g/t Au from 297.30 m, and 3.40 m at 5.63 g/t Au from 309.60 m





Figure 4: Cross section through hole MSDD0155

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6873/317197_e9fb0d644494287d_005full.jpg

QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE

Drill core was sampled at intervals of up to one metre and cut longitudinally using a diamond saw. One-half of the core was retained for reference, while the other half was placed in sealed sample bags under the supervision of Company geologists and transported to the independent SGS laboratory in Mwanza, Tanzania. Samples were crushed to 80% passing 2 mm, after which a split of up to 1.5 kg was pulverized to 90% passing 75 microns. Gold analysis was completed by fire assay using a 50-gram aliquot. Screen fire assays were used as check assays for selected high-grade samples. As part of the Company's QA/QC program, certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample stream prior to submission to SGS.

ABOUT THE AKYANGA DEPOSIT

The Misisi Project site is located in the Fizi territory of South Kivu province, in the DRC, approximately 250 kilometers south of Bukavu and 180 kilometers north of the commercial port of Kalemie on Lake Tanganyika. The Akyanga Deposit, located centrally in the Misisi Project, hosts an NI 43-101 compliant Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes averaging 2.37 g/t gold containing 3.11 million ounces which was based on 19,956 metres of historic drilling, including 105 diamond drillholes ("DD") totalling 19,070 meters and six reverse circulation ("RC") drillholes totalling 887 meters. The Akyanga resource is determined from surface to a vertical depth of 350 meters over a strike length of 2,100 metres, using a US$1,500/oz pit shell. The mineralisation remains open at depth and along strike.

GEOLOGY AND MINERALISATION

The geology of the Misisi project area is dominated by Proterozoic meta-sediments comprising interbedded quartz muscovite schists, schistose arkoses, muscovite quartzites, and quartzites; pebble conglomerates and foliated mafic intrusion. Gold mineralisation is associated with numerous zones of stacked quartz veins that occur sub-parallel to bedding. The mineralised zones have strike lengths of up to 2,000 m and are generally less than 10 m thick. At the southern end of the Akyanga deposit the vein zones dip moderate to shallowly to the southeast. In the central and northern part, the deposit steepens at surface, such that at the northern end the mineralisation is near vertical at surface and flattening out down dip. The depth of weathering is estimated to be approximately 30 m. Mineralisation is structurally and lithologically controlled, in association with local deformation zones, and occurs along north-south striking structures. The current interpretation is that the base of a mafic unit provides a contact with hardness contrast along which there has been structural movement.

UPCOMING NEWS FLOW

The Company expects a strong pipeline of exploration milestones over the coming months, including:

› Commencement of Phase II drilling

› Ongoing drill assay releases;

› Mineral Resource Estimate update of the Akyanga Deposit; and

› Continued advancement toward future resource updates, technical studies and initial drilling results from regional exploration targets across the Misisi Project

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corporation is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"), home to the high-grade Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes ("Mt") at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne ("g/t"), totaling 3.11 million ounces ("Moz") of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers ("km²") along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits. A 42,000-metre drill program, the largest in the project's history, is now underway with the objective of growing gold resources in advance of a Preliminary Economic Assessment anticipated in 2027.

1 QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT

Ephraim Masibhera, B.Sc. Geol (UZ), MSc Cd, MGSSA, Pr.Sci.Nat, Technical Director, at Kweneng Group, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. The drill holes referenced in this news release, MSDD0153, MSDD0154, MSDD0155 and MSDD0156, form part of the Company's ongoing 2026 Phase I drilling program at the Akyanga Deposit. The Qualified Person reviewed the available drill collar, down-hole survey, geological logging, sampling, chain-of-custody and QA/QC information and considers the data adequate for the purposes of this disclosure.

1 As disclosed in the Misisi Project August 1st 2023 Technical Report available on Avanti's website and on SEDAR+

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avanti. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

APPENDIX

Appendix A: Significant intercepts2

Hole ID Drill Collar Location Dip Azim From To Intercept Grade Comments

Type m E m N m Z (deg) (deg) (meters) (g/t Au)

MSDD0153 DD 691914.64 9472757.90 878.9427 72.97 290.47 326.22 326.80 0.58 1.86











331.40 333.40 2.00 0.69











364.70 366.30 1.60 0.78

MSDD0154 DD 691667.09 9473058.20 883.8559 68.59 290.47 194.00 197.70 3.70 3.00 Incl. 1.8 m @ 5.41 g/t from 194.9 m









201.70 215.00 13.30 0.96 Incl. 3.0 m @ 1.95 g/t from 207.9 m









229.00 246.25 17.25 2.44 Incl. 2.40 m @ 3.28 g/t from 229 m and 5.75 m @4.39 g/t from 238.5 m MSDD0155 DD 691743.88 9473253.30 890.8568 60.80 290.47 281.00 290.00 9.00 1.01 Incl. 1.05 m @ 4.10 g/t from 281.0 m









297.30 319.30 15.70 2.17 Incl. 0.6 m @ 12.07 g/t from 297.3 m and 3.4 m @ 5.63 g/t from 309.6 m









323.95 326.00 2.05 0.35











346.80 348.00 1.20 0.53

MSDD0156 DD 691765.37 9473022.30 878.2230 68.84 290.47 236.40 260.00 23.50 0.96 Incl. 5.0 m @ 2.25 g/t from 240.0 m









264.00 265.90 1.90 0.73











270.60 282.87 12.27 5.39 Incl. 2.75 m @ 5.78 g/t Au from 270.6 m and 3.78 m @ 12.88 g/t from 278.09 m









333.00 357.40 24.40 0.63

2Intercepts are reported as downhole lengths. True widths are estimated to be approximately 85% of reported downhole lengths based on current geological interpretation. Grades are calculated as length-weighted averages of uncut assay results. Intercepts reported using a 0.3 g/t Au lower cut-off with a maximum of 2.0 m consecutive internal waste

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317197