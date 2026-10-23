Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2026) - Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") Announces the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") held October 23, 2026.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

At the AGSM, shareholders elected Matthieu Bos, George Bennett, Eric Zurrin, Terrence Holohan, and Martin Pawlitschek as directors of the Company, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. Immediately following the AGSM, the Board appointed Matthieu Bos as Chairman of the Board. The Company will file a Personal Information Form (CSE Form 3) with the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for each new director of the Company, as applicable.

Matthieu Bos was appointed as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Bos spent eight years at Ivanhoe Mines as Executive Vice President, Africa, with responsibility spanning the Kamoa-Kakula copper project in the DRC and was involved in securing approximately US$3 billion of project and strategic financing, including from Zijin Mining and CITIC Metal. Prior to Ivanhoe Mines he worked at BMO Capital Markets. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Energy Materials and independent director of Hercules Metals and SRQ Resources.

RESIGNATIONS

The Company wishes to thank Sir Samuel Jonah, David Renner, Mata Botima and Jonathan Hill for their past services as directors and officers for the Company. Each of the four noted directors did not stand for re-election at the AGSM and the Company wishes to note its appreciation for their dedicated service and the meaningful contributions made to the Company during their respective terms.

SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

At the AGSM, the shareholders passed with all requisite majorities, the resolution set out in the Company's information circular dated September 23, 2026 approving the Company's Shareholder Rights Plan dated August 5, 2026. The full text of the Shareholder Rights Plan approved by the shareholders is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.avantigoldcorp.com.

OTHER ITEMS APPROVED AT THE MEETING

Number of Directors - Shareholders approved setting the number of Directors at five (5).



Appointment of Auditor - WDM Chartered Professional Accountants were appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration.

ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP

Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), home to the high-grade Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.11 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits. A 42,000-metre drill program, the largest in the project's history, is now underway with the objective of growing gold resources in advance of a PEA.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avanti. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320652