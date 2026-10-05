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Dow Jones News
05.10.2026 12:03 Uhr
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POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Oct-2026 / 10:31 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

5 October 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG 
("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026 in the period 28 September 2026 to 2 October 2026: 

Aggregate information: 
 
Date      Venue 
 
             Aggregated   Volume-weighted average price   Lowest price per   Highest price per 
              volume     (pence per share)         share (p)       share (p) 

28 September  LSE    85,000     183.9041p             182.40p        185.80p 
2026 
 
 
29 September  LSE    85,000     185.1541p             183.00p        186.60p 
2026 
 
 
30 September  LSE    85,000     187.2516p             184.80p        188.40p 
2026 
 
 
1 October 2026 LSE    85,000     184.4059p             182.00p        186.80p 
 
2 October 2026 LSE    85,000     183.8015p             182.20p        185.20p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 10,675,648 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 294,065,928 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 294,065,928 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information: 

Date      Volume    Price (GBp)   Transaction Time   Transaction reference number  Exchange venue 
 
28/09/2026   2278     183.80       08:28:30       00082973175TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2100     183.80       08:28:31       00082973176TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   1997     185.00       09:03:04       00082975322TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2349     185.40       09:10:32       00082975802TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   99      185.80       09:11:58       00082975847TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   200     185.80       09:11:58       00082975848TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2325     185.60       09:12:12       00082975863TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   488     185.40       09:42:13       00082977809TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   1445     185.40       09:42:13       00082977810TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2172     184.00       10:03:55       00082978767TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   337     183.20       10:12:44       00082979361TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   1910     183.20       10:16:28       00082979673TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   95      183.00       10:21:12       00082979987TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2196     183.00       10:31:46       00082980617TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2348     183.60       10:42:14       00082980902TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   183     183.20       10:51:58       00082981256TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2306     183.80       10:59:34       00082981530TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   1916     183.80       11:14:00       00082982153TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2014     184.00       11:39:26       00082982739TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2053     183.80       12:14:44       00082984150TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   234     183.20       12:28:20       00082984453TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   410     183.40       12:46:45       00082984714TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   587     183.40       12:55:33       00082984895TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   3201     183.40       13:00:48       00082985010TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2044     183.60       13:13:18       00082985346TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   545     183.60       13:13:18       00082985347TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   1795     183.60       13:13:18       00082985348TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2126     183.60       13:38:58       00082986518TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2011     183.60       13:38:58       00082986519TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2244     183.40       14:02:12       00082987132TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   6      182.80       14:19:39       00082987738TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   1957     182.80       14:19:40       00082987745TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2036     182.40       14:31:10       00082988290TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2033     182.80       14:47:17       00082989251TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2231     182.80       14:47:17       00082989252TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2211     183.00       14:51:40       00082989879TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   98      182.60       14:54:18       00082990182TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   539     182.60       14:54:18       00082990183TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   96      182.60       14:54:27       00082990204TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   600     183.60       15:06:24       00082991003TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2100     183.80       15:06:24       00082991004TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   1500     183.80       15:06:24       00082991005TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2025     184.80       15:12:08       00082991549TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   50      185.00       15:14:31       00082991861TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   170     185.00       15:14:31       00082991862TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   601     185.00       15:14:31       00082991863TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   65      185.00       15:17:08       00082992060TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2100     185.00       15:17:08       00082992061TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   43      185.00       15:28:56       00082993559TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   1757     184.60       15:28:56       00082993560TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   61      185.00       15:28:56       00082993561TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   500     185.00       15:28:56       00082993562TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2371     185.00       15:28:56       00082993563TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   77      183.80       15:43:56       00082994618TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   1995     183.80       15:43:56       00082994619TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   519     184.00       15:43:56       00082994620TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   32      184.20       15:43:56       00082994621TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   64      184.20       15:43:56       00082994622TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   281     183.80       15:54:57       00082995710TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   1913     183.80       15:54:59       00082995713TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   272     184.20       16:01:57       00082996321TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   1832     184.20       16:01:57       00082996322TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2133     184.20       16:01:57       00082996323TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   16      184.20       16:04:57       00082996707TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   276     184.20       16:04:57       00082996708TRLO0        XLON 
 
28/09/2026   2058     184.20       16:04:57       00082996709TRLO0        XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2026 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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