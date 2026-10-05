DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Oct-2026 / 10:31 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 October 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Deutsche Bank AG ("DB") as part of its buy-back announced on 21 September 2026 in the period 28 September 2026 to 2 October 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Aggregated Volume-weighted average price Lowest price per Highest price per volume (pence per share) share (p) share (p) 28 September LSE 85,000 183.9041p 182.40p 185.80p 2026 29 September LSE 85,000 185.1541p 183.00p 186.60p 2026 30 September LSE 85,000 187.2516p 184.80p 188.40p 2026 1 October 2026 LSE 85,000 184.4059p 182.00p 186.80p 2 October 2026 LSE 85,000 183.8015p 182.20p 185.20p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 10,675,648 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 294,065,928 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 294,065,928 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by DB as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Volume Price (GBp) Transaction Time Transaction reference number Exchange venue 28/09/2026 2278 183.80 08:28:30 00082973175TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2100 183.80 08:28:31 00082973176TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1997 185.00 09:03:04 00082975322TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2349 185.40 09:10:32 00082975802TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 99 185.80 09:11:58 00082975847TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 200 185.80 09:11:58 00082975848TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2325 185.60 09:12:12 00082975863TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 488 185.40 09:42:13 00082977809TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1445 185.40 09:42:13 00082977810TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2172 184.00 10:03:55 00082978767TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 337 183.20 10:12:44 00082979361TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1910 183.20 10:16:28 00082979673TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 95 183.00 10:21:12 00082979987TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2196 183.00 10:31:46 00082980617TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2348 183.60 10:42:14 00082980902TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 183 183.20 10:51:58 00082981256TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2306 183.80 10:59:34 00082981530TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1916 183.80 11:14:00 00082982153TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2014 184.00 11:39:26 00082982739TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2053 183.80 12:14:44 00082984150TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 234 183.20 12:28:20 00082984453TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 410 183.40 12:46:45 00082984714TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 587 183.40 12:55:33 00082984895TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 3201 183.40 13:00:48 00082985010TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2044 183.60 13:13:18 00082985346TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 545 183.60 13:13:18 00082985347TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1795 183.60 13:13:18 00082985348TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2126 183.60 13:38:58 00082986518TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2011 183.60 13:38:58 00082986519TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2244 183.40 14:02:12 00082987132TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 6 182.80 14:19:39 00082987738TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1957 182.80 14:19:40 00082987745TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2036 182.40 14:31:10 00082988290TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2033 182.80 14:47:17 00082989251TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2231 182.80 14:47:17 00082989252TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2211 183.00 14:51:40 00082989879TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 98 182.60 14:54:18 00082990182TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 539 182.60 14:54:18 00082990183TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 96 182.60 14:54:27 00082990204TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 600 183.60 15:06:24 00082991003TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2100 183.80 15:06:24 00082991004TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1500 183.80 15:06:24 00082991005TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2025 184.80 15:12:08 00082991549TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 50 185.00 15:14:31 00082991861TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 170 185.00 15:14:31 00082991862TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 601 185.00 15:14:31 00082991863TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 65 185.00 15:17:08 00082992060TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2100 185.00 15:17:08 00082992061TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 43 185.00 15:28:56 00082993559TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1757 184.60 15:28:56 00082993560TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 61 185.00 15:28:56 00082993561TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 500 185.00 15:28:56 00082993562TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2371 185.00 15:28:56 00082993563TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 77 183.80 15:43:56 00082994618TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1995 183.80 15:43:56 00082994619TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 519 184.00 15:43:56 00082994620TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 32 184.20 15:43:56 00082994621TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 64 184.20 15:43:56 00082994622TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 281 183.80 15:54:57 00082995710TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1913 183.80 15:54:59 00082995713TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 272 184.20 16:01:57 00082996321TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1832 184.20 16:01:57 00082996322TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2133 184.20 16:01:57 00082996323TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 16 184.20 16:04:57 00082996707TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 276 184.20 16:04:57 00082996708TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2058 184.20 16:04:57 00082996709TRLO0 XLON

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October 05, 2026 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)