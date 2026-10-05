A hybrid solar-wind project connecting Poland and Germany is among three projects that have been granted cross-border renewable energy status (CB RES) by the European Commission. First launched in 2021, the CB RES accreditation supports renewable energy projects that involve cross-border cooperation, either between EU member states or between member states and non-EU countries. Obtaining CB RES status allows projects to access EU funding for studies and works available under a designated channel of the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) Energy Program. The hybrid solar-wind project, known as Deploy, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...