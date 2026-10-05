Investment supports commercialization across anesthetics, refrigerants, and semiconductor manufacturing

Anaeco, Inc., a clean technology company developing systems to destroy harmful and difficult-to-abate gases, today announced a strategic investment from Momentum Global Ventures. The investment supports Anaeco as it moves from technology development and validation to commercial deployment across three initial markets: anesthetic gases, refrigerants, and semiconductor manufacturing.

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Anaeco's technology exploits atmospheric chemistry to destroy harmful, high-impact gases, including HFCs, PFAS, anesthetic gases, N2O, and other difficult-to-abate emissions at their source. By accelerating processes that naturally transform pollutants, its modular technology provides a practical, scalable approach to emissions that are difficult or costly to manage conventionally.

Initial Commercial Verticals

Anesthetics: Destroying anesthetic gases generated in healthcare environments with a source-based approach.

Refrigerants: Destroying hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) and other high-impact gases from HVAC, refrigeration, and refrigerant collection.

Semiconductor Manufacturing: Treating difficult-to-abate process emissions destruction as part of industrial manufacturing operations.

Anaeco has advanced its technology through real-world applications in the United States and Europe, including testing at a Danish hospital, collaboration with the City of Copenhagen, and are now participating in the Amazon Devices Climate Tech Accelerator. With its core technology developed and validated, Anaeco is focused on commercial deployment and expanding its customer base.

"We are thrilled to support the world-leading minds of the Anaeco team as they scale their U.S. and European activities from a transatlantic presence to a global platform. Our Anaeco investment focuses on breakthrough technologies that destroy some of the most harmful and difficult-to-abate emissions and prevent them from ending up in our bodies and the environment."

Joost Oostveen, Director, Momentum Global Ventures

"Anaeco grew from a simple scientific idea: The atmosphere already has effective chemistry for breaking down pollutants, so why not harness and accelerate it where harmful gases are emitted. That fundamental science has become a practical technology. This investment gives us the opportunity to take that science to a larger scale."

Matthew S. Johnson, Co-Inventor Co-founder, Anaeco, Inc. and Professor of Chemistry, University of Copenhagen

"Turning university research into a company capable of real-world impact requires much more than a good scientific idea. It requires validation, persistence, strong partnerships and investment that can take the technology into the market. Anaeco's progress illustrates that journey, and this investment represents an important next step in bringing a University of Copenhagen innovation to wider application."

Karin Beukel, Head of the Office, UCPH Lighthouse, University of Copenhagen

"This is a meaningful moment for deeptech, and it shows that a commercially compelling solution can deliver substantial climate impact. I am proud of what we've accomplished through years of perseverance and belief in our inventions. We are grateful and welcome Momentum Global Ventures as a partner in this next chapter."

Soheil Mansouri, Co-Inventor Co-founder, Anaeco, Inc.

About Anaeco, Inc.

Anaeco, Inc. is a clean technology company developing systems that use accelerated atmospheric chemistry to destroy harmful and difficult-to-abate gases. Moving to commercial deployment and initially focused on anesthetic gases, refrigerants, and semiconductor manufacturing, Anaeco is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, with activities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.anaecosys.com.

About Momentum Global Ventures

Momentum Global Ventures is a global impact investor supporting technologies addressing significant challenges facing people and the planet, including climate technology, life sciences, clean water, artificial intelligence, and advanced technologies. For more information, visit www.momentum.ventures.

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Contacts:

Media and Investor Contacts

Anaeco, Inc.

Christopher Savoie, Co-founder Chairman

info@anaecosys.com

Momentum Global Ventures

Joost Oostveen, Director

info@momentum.ventures