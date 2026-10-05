Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - James Holbrook, Founder and Executive Chairman of Warehub, joined host Edward Cohen on Commercial Observer's Tangent podcast to discuss how industrial leasing can better serve the changing needs of modern logistics. The conversation explored how a connected digital process can help businesses secure warehouse space faster, give landlords more opportunities to generate income from vacancy, and allow brokers to spend more time advising clients.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Tenants, landlords, brokers and service providers can discover space, coordinate terms, execute standardized lease documents and manage the activities needed to begin and support occupancy.

Warehub can reduce the process from receiving a tenant requirement to executing a lease from a typical 12 weeks to one day.

Warehub had onboarded more than 52 million square feet across approximately 40 U.S. markets, with more than 200 users and 368 suites.

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Warehub is building the operating system for industrial real estate, connecting demand, inventory and execution through a single intelligent platform. By standardizing property data, digitizing leasing workflows and coordinating the participants required to activate industrial space, Warehub enables landlords, tenants and brokers to move from requirement to occupancy with greater speed, transparency and efficiency.

More deals. Less friction. Faster payment.

For more information, visit Warehub.com.

Source: WAREHUB

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317386