2026-10-05T06:53:02Z



Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE

Ended on: 2026-10-05T06:52:26Z

Ongoing: False



Issuer: Verve Group Media SE, LEI: 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95

Instrument: VER IE000ZVY0237



The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified

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