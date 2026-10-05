2026-10-05T06:53:02Z
Lifting of Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Ended on: 2026-10-05T06:52:26Z
Ongoing: False
Issuer: Verve Group Media SE, LEI: 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
Instrument: VER IE000ZVY0237
The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
Lifting of Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Ended on: 2026-10-05T06:52:26Z
Ongoing: False
Issuer: Verve Group Media SE, LEI: 391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
Instrument: VER IE000ZVY0237
The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
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