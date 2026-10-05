Regenerative Medical Technology Group: RMTG Broadens Longevity Footprint With New ISSCA Certification Across Adjunctive Therapies

New ISSCA curriculum covers multiple adjunctive technologies used in longevity-focused practices and is intended to complement clinical capabilities Cellular Hope Institute is developing.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "RMTG") (OTCID:RMTG), a regenerative medicine company operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Global Stem Cells Group, today announced a new Longevity and Adjunctive Therapies Certification from its ISSCA division. The program is focused on complementary and adjunctive technologies increasingly discussed in longevity and regenerative medicine practices.

The curriculum addresses therapeutic plasma exchange, EBOO/EVO, peptide medicine, IV therapy, artificial intelligence tools, PEMF, photobiomodulation, red-light technologies, hyperbaric medicine, and other emerging approaches increasingly incorporated into longevity-focused medical practices. ISSCA indicates the program is designed to help physicians understand how multiple adjunctive technologies may fit within a comprehensive medical practice, rather than certifying any single modality in isolation.

The certification is among the broader multi-modality curricula currently offered by ISSCA and is intended to complement clinical capabilities that Cellular Hope Institute, the Company's Cancún clinic, is separately evaluating or developing. It does not mean that every technology covered in the curriculum is currently offered, authorized, or available at Cellular Hope Institute.

Education and Clinical Complement

David Christensen, Chief Executive Officer and President of Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc., commented:

"Longevity medicine is rapidly moving toward comprehensive programs that combine multiple technologies. Our goal is to position RMTG across that evolution, both in how physicians learn about these therapies and, where permitted, in how related services may be delivered in clinical practice."

Christensen continued:

"This program gives ISSCA a broader educational presence in longevity medicine and is designed to complement capabilities we are developing at Cellular Hope Institute."

The launch expands the range of topics addressed by ISSCA and is intended to align physician education more closely with technologies relevant to the Company's clinical operations. The Company believes this combination may create additional avenues for physician engagement as interest in longevity-focused care continues to develop.

About Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc. (OTCID:RMTG) is a regenerative medicine company operating through Global Stem Cells Group and its subsidiaries, combining physician education, laboratory operations, biologics manufacturing, product commercialization, and digital healthcare technologies across an international network. The Company operates across more than 30 countries. Additional information about the Company's business, operations, and risks is available in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About the International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA)

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is the physician-education division of Global Stem Cells Group. Founded in 2009, ISSCA has trained more than 12,000 physicians across more than 45 countries in regenerative medicine, longevity medicine, and related disciplines through certifications, fellowships, conferences, and online education. ISSCA certifications are company-issued educational credentials and are not a governmental or board-specialty accreditation. The program does not constitute a claim of safety, efficacy, or regulatory clearance for any listed technology. Availability and any clinical use remain subject to the laws of each jurisdiction and to the professional judgment of licensed practitioners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "plan," "forecast," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "should," "believe," "may," "will," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and reflect management's current belief only.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; its liquidity position and need for additional capital; its substantial debt obligations and the risk of acceleration of that indebtedness; its history of operating losses; regulatory developments in the United States, Mexico, Argentina, and the other jurisdictions in which the Company or its subsidiaries operate; market acceptance, operational execution, and competitive conditions; the timing, scope, and regulatory status of educational programs and clinical offerings; currency and general economic factors; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable laws and the requirements of the OTCID market. These and other risks are described more fully under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Information on or accessible through the Company's website, including RMTG.com, is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which remain the authoritative source of information about the Company. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

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Contact:

Investor Relations

Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

ir@rmtg.com | (800) 956-3935

RMTG.com

SOURCE: Regenerative Medical Technology Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/rmtg-broadens-longevity-footprint-with-new-issca-certification-across-adjunctive-ther-1232627