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ACCESS Newswire
05.10.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Copper Intelligence to Attend the National Investment Banking Association's 153rd Investment Conference in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Copper Intelligence (OTCID:CUAI), a U.S.-publicly traded copper exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), is pleased to announce its participation in the National Investment Banking Association (NIBA)'s 153rd Investment Conference, taking place October 6-7, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The conference brings together leading investment banking professionals, institutional investors, financial institutions, and emerging-growth companies from across the global capital markets. Copper Intelligence looks forward to presenting its business and growth strategy to members of the investment community, while highlighting its focus on advancing high-potential copper assets in the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world's most significant copper-producing regions

Positioning for Growing Global Copper Demand

Copper Intelligence's development plan is aligned with the rising global demand for secure, diversified, and responsible sources of critical minerals.

Copper has become an increasingly important commodity for the global economy, supporting electrification, decarbonization, digital infrastructure, and technological development. Copper is used across a broad range of applications, including renewable energy systems, electric vehicles, data centers, drones, telecommunications, and traditional infrastructure.

Against this backdrop, Copper Intelligence is focused on advancing its portfolio of copper opportunities in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a country with some of the world's most substantial copper resources and production. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, the DRC accounted for approximately 65% of newly announced copper reserves worldwide in 2023. The significance of copper is also reflected in its contribution to the U.S. economy, with the Copper Development Association reporting that $254 billion in annual U.S. economic output depends on copper production and distribution.

Through its exploration, development, and processing initiatives, Copper Intelligence is positioned to support the growing need for secure copper supply chains and participate in the global transition toward a more resilient and sustainable critical minerals ecosystem.

Contact: Maxine Gordon (CUAI)- mg@africandiscoverygroup.com

SOURCE: Copper Intelligence



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/copper-intelligence-to-attend-the-national-investment-banking-associations-153rd-1230756

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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