Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM), an acquirer and operator of profitable e-commerce brands and technologies, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 8, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

Date: Thursday, October 8, 2026

Time: 1.30pm Eastern Time

Track: Track 2

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

About The Cantech Investment Conference

For sixteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

About EMERGE Commerce Ltd.

EMERGE Commerce (TSXV: ECOM) is a disciplined acquirer and operator of profitable e-commerce brands and technologies across Direct-to Consumer ("D2C") and Business-to-Business ("B2B") segments. Our D2C portfolio spans our Grocery and Golf verticals. truLOCAL is our flagship Canadian meat and seafood subscription service. Our Golf vertical includes UnderPar (discounted golf experiences), JustGolfStuff and Tee 2 Green (discounted apparel and equipment). EMERGE B2B houses Viral Loops, our referral marketing platform.