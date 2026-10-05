Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration and resource drilling at its Auld Creek gold-antimony project (the "Auld Creek Project") in Reefton, New Zealand.

Ongoing resource drilling at Auld Creek continues to demonstrate strong continuity of the high-grade mineralized shoots, with mineralization remaining open along strike and at depth. Following the Company's July 2026 announcement0F1 that Auld Creek had been accepted as a listed project under New Zealand's Fast-Track Approvals regime, RUA GOLD remains on track to submit its substantive application in October 2026 and publish a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") in December 2026.

Highlights:

Four drill rigs continue to advance resource drilling across the growing Auld Creek system, which remains open along strike and at depth.

Recent drilling continues to intersect high-grade gold-antimony mineralization, including narrow zones of exceptional gold grades in ACDDH127 and ACDDH130 of 0.3m at 43.6 g/t Au (>1 oz/t Au) and 0.3m at 69.2 g/t Au (>2 oz/t Au), respectively . Visible gold continues to be observed in drill core.

. Visible gold continues to be observed in drill core. Highlighted assay results from drilling at Auld Creek include: ACDDH121: 11.7m @ 5.0 g/t AuEq 2 (4.1 g/t Au & 0.4% Sb) from 365m ACDDH123A: 2.2m @ 34.6 g/t AuEq 2 (10.3 g/t Au & 11.3% Sb) from 228m ACDDH123B: 5m @ 7.4 g/t AuEq 2 (4.8 g/t Au & 1.2% Sb) from 236m ACDDH127: 6.6m @ 24.9 g/t AuEq 2 (10.5 g/t Au & 6.7% Sb) from 359m Incl 0.3m @ 43.6 g/t Au and 33.3% Sb ACDDH130: 6.3m @ 14.4 g/t AuEq 2 (13.7 g/t Au & 0.3% Sb) from 208m Incl 0.3m @ 69.2 g/t Au

Drilling continues to demonstrate continuity of the shallow-dipping mineralized shoots along strike. Repeating shoots at depth, occurring at approximately 40m intervals, support the potential for further resource growth to the north and at depth.

Four drill rigs remain focused on resource development ahead of an updated Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for Q4 2026.

The Company remains on track to submit its substantive application under New Zealand's Fast-Track Approvals regime in October 2026. October 5, 2026.

The Company's CEO Robert Eckford commented, "These latest results, together with continued observations of visible gold, reinforce the high-grade nature and growth potential of Auld Creek. The continuity of the high-grade shoots, together with repeating mineralization at depth, is increasing our confidence in the potential for further resource growth.

With four rigs continuing to advance the resource, we are targeting an updated Mineral Resource Estimate in Q4 while remaining on track to submit our Fast-Track Approvals application in October."





Figure 1: Highlights from recent Auld Creek drilling -Long section Fraternal Structure



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AULD CREEK EXPLORATION UPDATE

Drilling continues to demonstrate strong evidence to expand the gold-antimony resource; the Fraternal structure (a major synclinal sheared fold structure) that hosts the mineralization has been drill confirmed to extend northward for over 1,400 meters and intercepted at over 500 meters depth.

Infill drilling along the Fraternal structure is confirming high-grade mineralized shoots dipping shallow- moderately northward in a repetitive sequence at depth of 40-60m. The current ratio of conversion of inferred to indicated resources is greater than 70% and improving with every successful drill hole.

Currently drilling is probing northward to extend the length of the mineralized body, with the depth potential to be examined in Q4 2026.

The active resource drill out program includes the full range of geotechnical and metallurgical testing required for PFS, including hydrology, rock strength, specific gravity and ore zone characterization. This work is largely complete for the up-and-coming Fast -Track application and lodgment of required NI 43 101 reports.





Figure 2: High grade Au and Sb from ACDDH127 and ACDDH130.



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Table 1: Significant intercepts from recent Auld Creek drilling.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) True Width (m) Au (g/t) Sb % Including ACDDH121 365.5 377.2 11.7 4.9 4.1 0.4% 5m @ 6.5g/t Au & 2m @ 1.7% Sb ACDDH123A 228 230.2 2.2 0.6 10.3 11.3% ACDDH123B 236 241 5 1.3 4.8 1.2% ACDDH124 209.1 219.5 10.4 9.3 1.3 0.4% 0.4m @ 5.2g/t Au & 3.4% Sb ACDDH126 228 235 7 1.8 2.1 0.1% ACDDH127 359 365.6 6.6 3.6 10.5 6.7% 0.3m @ 43.6g/t Au & 33.3% Sb ACDDH130 208.3 214.6 6.3 2.5 13.7 0.3% 0.3m @ 33.0g/t Au & 6.8% Sb followed by 0.3m @ 69.2g/t Au





Figure 3: Location of active Rua Gold exploration projects



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ABOUT RUA GOLD

RUA GOLD is an exploration company, strategically focused on New Zealand. With decades of expertise, our team has successfully turned major discoveries into long standing producing mines in multiple continents. The team is now focused on maximizing the asset potential of RUA GOLD's two highly prospective high-grade gold projects.

The Company controls the Reefton Gold District as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island with over 120,000 hectares of permits, in a district that historically produced over 2Moz of gold grading from 9-50g/t2F3.

The Company's Glamorgan Project solidifies RUA GOLD's position as a leading high-grade gold explorer on New Zealand's North Island. This highly prospective project is located within the North Islands' Hauraki District, a region that has produced an impressive 15Moz of gold and 60Moz of silver3F4.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

TECHNICAL INFORMATION

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and Chief Operating Officer and a director of RUA GOLD, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein. Mr. Henderson has participated in the geochemical sampling, and mapping programs to verify that they have been conducted in accordance with standard operating procedures. Mr. Henderson has verified the data disclosed by running checks on the location, analytical, and test data underlying the information in the technical disclosure herein.

QA/QC Drill Core

Core samples were sent to SGS Laboratories, Westport for sample preparation. SGS is independent of the Company. Samples were crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 75 µm. The pulverized rock-chips were split into two samples: ~50 g for laboratory analysis, and the reject returned to Rua for pXRF analysis and storage. Control samples (certified standards and uncertified blanks), along duplicates, are inserted at a target 12% insertion rate. Results are assessed for accuracy, precision, and contamination on an ongoing basis.

Pulverized rock-chip samples were sent to ALS Brisbane to be analyzed for gold (Au) by 50-g fire assay with AAS finish (ALS Code Au-AA26); and for antimony (Sb) with lithium borate fusion sample preparation followed by an X-ray Fluorescence (XRF) instrument finish (ALS Codes: Sb-XRF15b for 0.005-20.0% Sb and Sb-XRF15c for 0.01-80.0% Sb).

RUA GOLD Contact

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to drill program at the Auld Creek target and the timing and results thereof, the timing or results of PFS, the timing or result of an application for a mine permit, and the expected contributions of Mr. Prins. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavorable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated July 11, 2024, and the documents incorporated by reference therein, filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Table 3: Location of Auld Creek reported drill holes from RUA program

Hole ID Easting Northing rL Total Depth Site _ID Dip Azimuth (true) Year ACDDH084 1507192 5333296 514.43 230.5 Pad 04 -59.5 35 2026 ACDDH120 1507183 5333519 452.6 202.5 Pad 05 -46.6 127.2 2026 ACDDH121 1507082 5333094 583.28 397 Pad 08 -68.9 115.7 2026 ACDDH122 1506958 5332959 611.61 457.1 Pad 13 -56.7 92.3 2026 ACDDH123 1507290 5333151 537.69 255.1 Pad 24 -70.6 277.1 2026 ACDDH124 1507072 5332958 605.53 226 Pad 18 -46.7 112.5 2026 ACDDH125 1507183 5333521 452.46 187.5 Pad 05 -51.9 97.5 2026 ACDDH126 1507291 5333149 538.25 244.5 Pad 24 -70.7 260.4 2026 ACDDH127 1507082 5333094 583.17 378.1 Pad 08 -62 66.6 2026 ACDDH128 1507184 5333520 452.6 187.5 Pad 05 -51.9 110.9 2026 ACDDH130 1507290 5333152 537.45 247.5 Pad 24 -69.3 300.5 2026

Table 4: Significant drilling intercepts at Auld Creek, full mineralized zone composites

Hole_ID From To Interval Au (g/t) Sb (%) ACDDH121 356 356.5 0.5 1.26 0.02 ACDDH121 356.5 357 0.5 3.36 0.01 ACDDH121 357 357.45 0.4 4.28 0.03 ACDDH121 357.45 358 0.6 2.69 0.01 ACDDH121 365.5 366 0.5 0.36 1.60 ACDDH121 366 366.5 0.5 5.18 2.74 ACDDH121 366.5 367 0.5 4.35 1.77 ACDDH121 367 367.5 0.5 2.43 0.83 ACDDH121 367.5 368 0.5 1.42 0.03 ACDDH121 368 368.5 0.5 6.93 0.09 ACDDH121 368.5 368.9 0.4 2.02 0.31 ACDDH121 368.9 369.5 0.6 2.57 0.03 ACDDH121 369.5 370 0.5 0.06 0.01 ACDDH121 370 370.3 0.3 0.2 0.01 ACDDH121 370.3 370.7 0.4 1.36 0.03 ACDDH121 370.7 371.05 0.35 0.19 0.01 ACDDH121 371.05 371.5 0.45 1.64 0.02 ACDDH121 371.5 372 0.5 7.83 0.02 ACDDH121 372 372.5 0.5 3.03 0.01 ACDDH121 372.5 373 0.5 1.02 0.04 ACDDH121 373 373.5 0.5 2.51 0.03 ACDDH121 373.5 374 0.5 7.25 1.85 ACDDH121 374 374.45 0.45 4.56 0.26 ACDDH121 374.45 375 0.55 11.65 0.44 ACDDH121 375 375.5 0.5 11.4 0.02 ACDDH121 375.5 376 0.5 8.25 0.01 ACDDH121 376 376.5 0.5 7.21 0.07 ACDDH121 376.5 377.15 0.65 1.45 0.02 ACDDH123 228 228.95 0.95 0.55 0.49 ACDDH123 228.95 229.25 0.3 14.05 29.20 ACDDH123 229.25 229.9 0.65 17.7 2.09 ACDDH123 229.9 230.2 0.3 22.1 47.30 ACDDH123 236 236.5 0.5 1.59 0.11 ACDDH123 236.5 237 0.5 2.45 0.04 ACDDH123 237 237.7 0.7 3.25 0.02 ACDDH123 237.7 238.3 0.6 9.76 8.03 ACDDH123 238.3 239 0.7 12.1 0.53 ACDDH123 239 239.5 0.5 6.03 1.40 ACDDH123 239.5 240 0.5 0.67 0.02 ACDDH123 240 240.5 0.5 2.93 0.05 ACDDH123 240.5 241 0.5 1.32 -0.01 ACDDH125 168 168.8 0.8 0.25 0.01 ACDDH125 168.8 169.2 0.4 0.76 -0.01 ACDDH125 169.2 169.5 0.3 0.85 0.06 ACDDH125 169.5 170 0.5 0.84 0.02 ACDDH125 170 170.5 0.5 1 0.07 ACDDH125 170.5 171 0.5 0.31 0.01 ACDDH125 171 171.5 0.5 1.34 0.22 ACDDH125 171.5 172 0.5 0.71 0.07 ACDDH125 172 172.5 0.5 2.62 0.76 ACDDH126 228 228.4 0.4 6.22 0.95 ACDDH126 228.4 229 0.6 0.86 0.02 ACDDH126 229 229.5 0.5 5.23 0.04 ACDDH126 229.5 230 0.5 5.61 0.01 ACDDH126 230 231 1 2.38 0.02 ACDDH126 231 232 1 0.73 0.01 ACDDH126 232 232.5 0.5 0.34 0.03 ACDDH126 232.5 233 0.5 1.59 0.14 ACDDH126 233 233.5 0.5 1.07 0.06 ACDDH126 233.5 234 0.5 0.92 0.01 ACDDH126 234 234.5 0.5 0.56 0.03 ACDDH126 234.5 235 0.5 2.28 0.21 ACDDH127 358.95 359.35 0.4 9.6 41.50 ACDDH127 359.35 359.65 0.3 43.6 33.30 ACDDH127 359.65 360 0.35 17.85 17.45 ACDDH127 360 360.5 0.5 16.45 6.51 ACDDH127 360.5 361 0.5 3.19 3.29 ACDDH127 361 361.5 0.5 9.46 3.63 ACDDH127 361.5 362 0.5 5.6 1.16 ACDDH127 362 362.5 0.5 17.75 2.53 ACDDH127 362.5 363 0.5 2.06 0.21 ACDDH127 363 363.45 0.45 4.71 0.14 ACDDH127 363.45 364.1 0.65 16.7 1.98 ACDDH127 364.1 364.5 0.4 1.99 0.13 ACDDH127 364.5 365 0.5 6.56 2.20 ACDDH127 365 365.5 0.5 2.36 0.14 ACDDH127 368 368.65 0.65 1.77 0.39 ACDDH127 368.65 369.15 0.5 0.76 3.34 ACDDH127 369.15 370 0.85 0.68 0.81 ACDDH127 370 370.5 0.5 1.18 0.23 ACDDH127 370.5 371 0.5 1.09 0.43 ACDDH128 170.5 171 0.5 2.34 5.19 ACDDH128 171 172 1 0.3 0.16 ACDDH128 172 173 1 0.5 1.07 ACDDH130 207.6 208.3 0.7 1.74 0.01 ACDDH130 208.3 208.8 0.5 4.07 0.01 ACDDH130 208.8 209.4 0.6 13.05 0.01 ACDDH130 209.4 209.8 0.4 22.6 0.01 ACDDH130 209.8 210.2 0.4 25 0.05 ACDDH130 210.2 210.5 0.3 33 6.75 ACDDH130 210.5 210.8 0.3 69.2 0.07 ACDDH130 210.8 211.7 0.9 12.5 0.04 ACDDH130 211.7 212.5 0.8 6.57 0.01 ACDDH130 212.5 213 0.5 3.7 -0.01 ACDDH130 213 213.7 0.7 9.18 0.01 ACDDH130 213.7 214.6 0.9 2.01 -0.01 ACDDH124 209.1 209.5 0.4 1.03 0.03 ACDDH124 209.5 210.05 0.55 2.15 0.03 ACDDH124 210.05 210.5 0.45 0.12 -0.01 ACDDH124 210.5 211 0.5 0.61 0.03 ACDDH124 211 211.35 0.35 5.2 3.39 ACDDH124 211.35 212 0.65 0.99 0.04 ACDDH124 212 212.6 0.6 0.46 0.01 ACDDH124 212.6 213.25 0.65 1.14 0.01 ACDDH124 213.25 214 0.75 0.01 0.01 ACDDH124 214 214.5 0.5 0.01 0.01 ACDDH124 214.5 215 0.5 0.01 0.01 ACDDH124 215 215.5 0.5 2.5 4.76 ACDDH124 215.5 216 0.5 3.03 0.19 ACDDH124 216 216.5 0.5 0.38 0.01 ACDDH124 216.5 217 0.5 1.69 0.02 ACDDH124 217 217.5 0.5 1.97 0.02 ACDDH124 217.5 218 0.5 0.88 0.01 ACDDH124 218 218.5 0.5 1.09 0.01 ACDDH124 218.5 219 0.5 2.71 0.01 ACDDH124 219 219.5 0.5 1.38 0.01

1 See Rua Gold news release "RUA GOLD's Auld Creek Project Qualifies for New Zealand's 6-Month Fast-Track Approvals Process" dated July 30, 2026, available on the Company's website at www.ruagold.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

2Based on the recent Reefton Technical Report, the gold equivalent formula is based on AuEq = Au g/t + 2.15 x Sb% using a Au price of US$3,000/oz, Sb price of US$25,000 per tonne and 85% recovery.

3 Technical Report on the Reefton Project, New Zealand, with an effective date of February 27, 2026 available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

4 Christie, A., Simpson, M., Barker, R., and Braithwaite, R. 2019. Exploration for epithermal Au-Ag deposits in New Zealand: history and strategy. New Zealand Journal of Geology and Geophysics, 62:1, 414-441. NI 43-101 Technical Report, Waihi District Pre-feasibility Study, New Zealand. OceanaGold Corporation, Report Date: December 11, 2024.

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