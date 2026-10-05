Intruder, an expert in exposure management, has been positioned as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Dynamic Application Security Testing 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc US54119126, September 2026). The IDC MarketScape evaluated 16 vendors in the worldwide DAST market.

We believe this recognition reflects the strength of Intruder's DAST solution and ongoing platform evolution toward continuous, unified security testing, highlighted by the recent launch of web application AI Pentesting. Intruder enables stretched security, DevOps and IT teams with continuous application security.

Intruder merges broad DAST coverage with adaptive AI reasoning to deliver continuous scanning, intelligent exploration, and safe exploit validation.

"DAST and autonomous pentesting are rapidly converging," said Chris Wallis, CEO and Founder at Intruder. "As applications change faster and become more dynamic in production, point-in-time testing creates dangerous coverage gaps. We believe the IDC MarketScape vision of an AI-driven offensive security market is rapidly becoming a reality and directly validates our approach to continuous exposure management."

About Intruder

Intruder's exposure management platform helps lean security teams stop breaches before they start by proactively discovering attack surface weaknesses. By unifying AI penetration testing, attack surface management, cloud security and continuous vulnerability management in one intuitive platform, Intruder makes it easy to stay secure by cutting through the noise and complexity. Founded in 2015 by Chris Wallis, a former ethical hacker turned corporate blue teamer, Intruder is now protecting over 3,000 companies worldwide. Learn more at https://intruder.io and get real-time threat intelligence at https://cvemon.intruder.io

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005962995/en/

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Katie Anne Hayes