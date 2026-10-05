

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT), announced on Monday that it has teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery's (WBD) consumer products unit to launch a Halloween collection featuring Looney Tunes characters including Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Sylvester, Taz and Lola Bunny.



The limited-time collection, available from October 6 at participating U.S. shops, includes themed doughnuts such as a Bugs Bunny Vampire shell, a Tweety & Sylvester Pumpkin Original Glazed, a Taz Mummy OREO-filled shell, and a Lola Bunny buttercreme swirl.



Chief Brand Officer Alison Holder said the collaboration captures the playful spirit of Looney Tunes and is designed to make Halloween celebrations sweeter.



In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Krispy Kreme were up 0.35 percent, changing hands at $2.9000, after closing Friday's regular session 0.34 percent lower.



Warner Bros. shares were trading 0.00 percent at $30.94 in pre-market trading on the Nasdaq, after ending Friday's regular session 0.03 percent lower.



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