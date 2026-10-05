Entergy Corporation: Borde named president and CEO of Entergy Texas

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David Borde has been named president and CEO of Entergy Texas, succeeding Eliecer Viamontes, who has departed the company for other opportunities. The change is effective Oct. 5.

"Eli has been a tremendous leader and a great colleague, and his many years of experience will serve him well in this next chapter," said Drew Marsh, chair and CEO of Entergy.

Borde currently serves as vice president, utility strategy and regulatory initiatives, where he has supported Entergy's operating companies in executing the company's overall customer-centric strategy by supporting regulatory and tariff filings and providing ongoing strategic and regulatory counsel. His regulatory focus has allowed the organization to keep pace with evolving customer needs and expectations.

Borde joined Entergy in 2009 and served as director of corporate development based in Texas. He later served as Entergy's vice president of investor relations and in various leadership roles, including serving within the company's utility finance business partner organization.

"David has extensive experience in utility strategy, regulatory affairs and utility finance, along with his deep understanding of our business and customers," said Drew Marsh, chair and CEO of Entergy. "He is a thoughtful and proven leader, and he will build on the strong foundation in Texas while advancing our commitment to providing safe, reliable and affordable energy to the communities we serve."

Prior to joining Entergy, Borde worked in the investment banking division of Citigroup USA and as a lawyer at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Duke University's School of Law in 2001 and holds a degree in business from the University of Paris.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

SOURCE Entergy Corporation