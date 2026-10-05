VisionWave Holdings, Inc.: VisionWave Outlines Development of Autonomous Defense Ecosystem Across Tactical UAV and Counter-UAS Applications

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today highlighted the aerial and counter-unmanned aircraft system ("counter-UAS") layer of its developing autonomous defense ecosystem.

VisionWave's aerial architecture is being designed to support tactical intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance ("ISR"), logistics, strike, counter-UAS and other mission applications, while interoperating with the Company's STRATUM ground platforms and command architecture.

The Company's currently contemplated aerial development programs, none of which is in production, commercially available or the subject of a customer order, include:

TALON 10 - tactical ISR and surveillance;

TALON HEAVY LIFT 40 - aerial logistics;

TALON 10 STRIKE - FPV strike configuration;

TALON GUARDIAN - two-stage payload-release architecture;

TALON SHOOTER - gimbaled precision-support configuration; and

D-FLY and counter-UAS concepts - designed around autonomous interception and layered counter-UAS response.

"We believe modern autonomous operations increasingly require ground vehicles, aerial platforms, sensors and counter-UAS systems to operate from the same intelligence picture," said Douglas Davis, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VisionWave. "Our development strategy is focused on creating that interoperability from the outset."

One Mission Picture

VisionWave's architecture is intended to allow aerial assets to launch from or operate alongside ground elements, perform missions and share information through a common operating environment.

The Company ultimately intends for ground and aerial systems to be tasked through one mission picture and one operator control architecture

Pursuing Counter-UAS Opportunities

VisionWave is pursuing opportunities in counter-UAS and related defense markets in the United States and internationally. The Company has submitted proposals in response to U.S. Government counter-UAS solicitations. No award has been made to the Company, and there can be no assurance that any proposal will result in an award. The Company is also engaged in preliminary, non-binding discussions with a European defense ministry regarding a possible counter-UAS interceptor trial. No agreement has been reached, no terms have been agreed, and there can be no assurance that any trial, contract or order will result.

"Our strategy is to build beyond the interceptor itself," Davis added. "Detection, classification, decision support, autonomous platforms and effectors ultimately need to function together. That is the architecture we are pursuing."

The systems and capabilities described herein are under development or exist only as concepts. None is in production or commercially available, none has generated revenue, and none should be understood as a commercially deployed capability. Their development, testing, demonstration, export and sale are subject to regulatory, export-authorization and procurement requirements, and there can be no assurance that any of them will be completed, will achieve their intended performance or will result in a customer order.

ABOUT VISIONWAVE

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense and advanced sensing technology company developing AI-driven, RF-based sensing, autonomy, and computational acceleration technologies for defense, homeland security, and commercial infrastructure applications. VisionWave's mission is to connect defense innovation with civilian progress through shared core technologies intended for use across air, land and fixed-site environments. The Company's website is https://www.vwav.inc. Information contained on, or accessible through, the Company's website is not incorporated by reference into, and does not form a part of, this press release or any filing of the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain of the platforms, payloads, sensing technologies and software described in this press release are in development, have not completed testing or qualification, are not commercially available and have not generated material revenue.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "target," "objective," "strategy," "designed to," "intended to," "concept," "under development" and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends "may," "will," or "could" occur. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended design, capabilities and mission applications of the TALON family, D-FLY and the Company's counter-UAS concepts; the intended interoperability of aerial and ground systems through a common command architecture; the outcome of proposals submitted in response to U.S. Government solicitations; and the outcome of preliminary discussions regarding a potential counter-UAS interceptor trial.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: the fact that substantially all of the platforms, payloads, sensing technologies and software described in this press release are in development, have not completed testing, qualification or independent third-party validation, are not commercially available, have not generated material revenue, and may never be completed, certified, produced at scale or adopted by any customer; the Company's need to raise substantial additional capital to fund development and its ability to do so on acceptable terms or at all; the substantial dilution to existing stockholders resulting from sales of common stock under the Company's at-the-market offering programs, conversions of the Company's outstanding convertible debentures, exercises of outstanding warrants and shares issuable as consideration in acquisitions and strategic transactions; the Company's history of operating losses, accumulated deficit and working capital deficiency, and the substantial doubt regarding the Company's ability to continue as a going concern described in its most recent periodic report; the Company's ability to satisfy the continued listing standards of The Nasdaq Stock Market, including the minimum bid price requirement, and the anticipated effects of the reverse stock split approved by the Company's stockholders; the Company's dependence on government procurement processes, competitive solicitations, budget appropriations and program funding, none of which has resulted in an award, contract or order to the Company; the risks of pursuing sales to foreign governments and foreign defense ministries, including procurement delays, offset requirements, political and geopolitical developments and the absence of any binding commitment; U.S. and non-U.S. export control, licensing, technology transfer, defense trade registration and economic sanctions requirements applicable to the technologies described in this press release, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations and the Export Administration Regulations, and the risk that required authorizations are delayed, conditioned or denied; the Company's ability to obtain, protect and enforce intellectual property rights and the risk that pending patent applications do not issue; risks relating to acquisitions, integration and reliance on third parties, partners, suppliers and subcontractors; and the other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.