New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - The latest Wellness Index Report, published by Wellness Eternal, finds a clear turn toward whole-person care. For decades, health was split into separate rooms: one for the mind, one for hormones, one for the heart. A new generation of practitioners is knocking down those walls and looking at the whole person at once.

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Key Takeaways:

The latest Wellness Index Report from Wellness Eternal finds a decisive shift toward integrated, whole-person care that connects mental health, hormones, and circulation into one coordinated approach.

Consumers increasingly seek care that unifies thoughts, hormones, and blood flow, with mental health moving to the center, midlife women demanding root-cause functional care that listens, and growing interest in hormone-free support for age-related nitric oxide decline.

The report spotlights Madison Park Psychological Services, SerenityNP Integrative Health, and N1O1 as leaders advancing whole-person care through emotion-decoding psychology, comprehensive women's hormone care, and nitric oxide solutions that support circulation.

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About the Wellness Index Report

The Wellness Index Report is a practitioner-led evaluation platform that assesses wellness providers and technologies through a four-step process:

1) Expert nomination (via interview on the Wellness Index Report Podcast)

2) Customer & expert feedback/reviews

3) Clinical and scientific research (efficacy)

4) and ongoing rating analysis via survey

Verified expert feedback is gathered through a proprietary survey delivered monthly to more than 300,000 doctors, clinic and wellness-center owners, and wellness experts, through partnerships with medical-education leader Boston BioLife, TopDoctor Magazine and the long-running naturopathic research journal NDNR.com. The Report is an independent research platform designed to provide transparent, third-party validation in the rapidly growing wellness and biohacking industry.

About Wellness Eternal

Wellness Eternal is the parent company of the Wellness Index Report, the "Better Business Bureau of the health, wellness, longevity, and biohacking industry". Each company in the index is hand-selected by a member expert or physician, screened through a rigorous review process, and given the opportunity to climb the rankings through a verified, SEO- and AEO-optimized profile.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317387