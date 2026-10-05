

EQS-Media / 05.10.2026 / 13:12 CET/CEST

FIERCE BIOTECH NAMES REPRONOVO A "FIERCE 15" BIOTECH COMPANY OF 2026 Recognition highlights ReproNovo among privately held, pre-commercial companies selected for innovation, creativity and their potential to deliver next-generation scientific approaches in male and female infertility and women's health Lausanne, Switzerland and Copenhagen, Denmark, October 05, 2026 - ReproNovo today announced that Fierce Biotech has named it as one of 2026's Fierce 15 biotechnology companies. The distinction recognizes ReproNovo as one of the most innovative and promising private biotechnology companies in the industry. Two next-generation therapies addressing multiple areas of high unmet medical need in fertility and women's health ReproNovo was selected for its commitment to addressing critical gaps in fertility and women's health. The Company's lead clinical programs include RPN-001 (leflutrozole), an orally administered aromatase inhibitor being developed for male infertility in men with low sperm counts and low testosterone and RPN-002 (nolasiban), an orally administered oxytocin receptor antagonist in development to increase pregnancy rates and live birth rates in women undergoing embryo transfer in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) programs. RPN-002 is also being developed for the management of adenomyosis, a common and often painful uterine condition that is also associated with difficulties conceiving. "Fierce Biotech has a long-standing reputation for identifying emerging companies, platforms, and scientific innovation before they become widely recognized trends," said Jean Marie Duvall, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of ReproNovo "We are deeply grateful to the Fierce Biotech team for recognizing the critical importance of fertility and women's health with this Fierce 15 list, especially given the profound impact these health challenges have on millions of individuals and families worldwide. Thank you for this honor and for your important contribution to the biotechnology ecosystem." The Fierce 15 recognition underscores the increasing momentum behind innovation in fertility and women's health and follows continued progress by ReproNovo in advancing its pipeline, building a global development approach with clinical trials currently ongoing in the U.S., Europe and China. Infertility is a shared health challenge that requires solutions addressing both men and women. ReproNovo is committed to advancing therapeutic approaches that address critical gaps and help expand treatment options for both partners. "For 24 years, the Fierce 15 has highlighted private biotechs doing some of the most interesting and ambitious work in the industry," said Ayla Ellison, Editor-in-Chief, Fierce Life Sciences and Healthcare. "This year's class arrives at a moment when momentum is returning to biotech, with more capital flowing and new opportunities opening up for promising companies. These 15 biotechs stand out for the strength of their science and the potential of their approaches to shape the next generation of medicines." An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 300,000 biotech and pharma industry professionals, Fierce Biotech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day's top stories. Every year Fierce Biotech evaluates hundreds of companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

ABOUT REPRONOVO: ReproNovo is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to addressing critical gaps in male and female fertility as well as women's health. Our team is composed of proven experts with deep experience in reproductive medicine, drug development, regulatory affairs and business development who have throughout their careers successfully brought multiple therapies to market. ReproNovo's lead clinical compound, RPN-001 (leflutrozole), is currently being evaluated in a U.S. Phase 2 trial in men with low sperm count and low testosterone ( NCT06993155 ). RPN-002 (nolasiban) is being evaluated in an EU Phase 2 trial for embryo implantation ( EU CTN: 2025-524896-22 ) and is also in development for the management of adenomyosis. ReproNovo is financed by Jeito Capital, BNP Paribas Asset Management Alts (formerly AXA IM Alts), founding investor M Ventures, Ysios Capital and ALSA Ventures. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, the Company has its primary development team in Copenhagen, Denmark and an additional development site in Barcelona, Spain, with clinical and operational team members also based in the U.S. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.repronovo.com or follow us on LinkedIn . ABOUT FIERCE BIOTECH: Fierce Biotech, a division of Forge, covers the biopharma waterfront, from drug development through the entire lifecycle - tracking regulatory approvals, payer negotiations, manufacturing, marketing, patent fights, government investigations and regulation, M&A deals and beyond. Our aim is to analyze the day's news, showing readers not only what they need to know, but why they need to know it. Beyond the daily, the Fierce Biotech team produces special reports that take stock of the industry's products and finances and shed new light on industry trends. www.fiercebiotech.com ABOUT FORGE: Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets. For more information, visit forgelive.com . CONTACT INFORMATION:

ReproNovo

Rue de Langallerie 11

1003 Lausanne, Switzerland

info@repronovo.com MEDIA CONTACT:

MC Services AG

Brittney Sojeva

repronovo@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 14



End of Media Release



Issuer: ReproNovo SA

Key word(s): Health



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