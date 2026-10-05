Croma-Pharma continues to build its portfolio in Canada, adding saypha lips Lidocaine, a hyaluronic acid filler for lip augmentation,1 and Exprecell, a medical device for the preparation of autologous PRP Fluid-PRF.2 Both are distributed by Renellence, Croma's partner in Canada since 2025.

The two additions reflect Croma's broader approach: pairing established hyaluronic acid expertise with autologous, regenerative technologies. Together, they give practitioners options across both aesthetic and regenerative treatment categories, from a single trusted source.

"With saypha lips Lidocaine and Exprecell, we're giving Canadian practitioners a wider set of tools for facial aesthetics and regenerative treatments, each held to the same standard of precision and safety," said Andreas Prinz, Chief Executive Officer of Croma-Pharma GmbH.

Renellence has distributed Croma's Saypha hyaluronic acid filler range in Canada since October 2025, alongside medical education and training for Canadian healthcare professionals, and with saypha lips Lidocaine and Exprecell, this new expansion provides access to lip augmentation and autologous PRP Fluid-PRF. Canada is the first market outside of Europe where Exprecell is being launched.

Saypha lips Lidocaine

A cross-linked MDR-certified hyaluronic acid filler indicated and designed for lip augmentation.1 Its rheological characteristics support volume enhancement while preserving the natural movement of this highly dynamic facial region. The incorporated lidocaine supports comfort during treatment. Clinical study data demonstrated predictable, long-lasting resultsa and high patient satisfaction one year after treatment.3

Exprecell

An award-winningb, MDR-certified medical device for the preparation of autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and fluid platelet-rich fibrin (fluid-PRF) from whole blood. Featuring a closed, single-syringe system with Luer-Lock compatibility, it enables a fast and easy-to-use preparation process with a single-spin protocol and just 5 minutes of centrifugation. 2,*

Available now

Both products are available to healthcare professionals in Canada through Renellence, alongside ongoing medical education and training.

About Croma-Pharma GmbH

CROMA-PHARMA is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing minimally invasive aesthetics market, and one of Europe's leading manufacturers of premium-quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes. Founded in 1976 by the pharmacist couple Gerhard and Karin Prinz, Croma-Pharma has evolved from a family pharmacy into a globally operating Austrian company headquartered near Vienna, where it also runs its state-of-the-art, fully automated HA manufacturing plant. The company employs around 400 people, making its products available in over 80 countries worldwide. Croma-Pharma offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio covering all key treatment categories in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Its range in worldwide available products includes botulinum toxin, a broad selection of hyaluronic acid fillers, lifting threads (PDO threads), polynucleotide injectables, HA skin booster, skincare, as well as autologous PRP I Fluid-PRF medical device (Product availability may vary by region. Certain products may not be available for purchase in Canada). With this full-face approach, Croma-Pharma provides aesthetic professionals and their patients with safe, effective, and reliable solutions from a single trusted source. In 2026, the company surpassed 130 million syringes produced, further strengthening its position as one of Europe's leading HA manufacturers. Building on its heritage in orthopedics and ophthalmology, Croma-Pharma is re-entering the orthopedics market in 2026, marking a strategic expansion beyond aesthetics and reinforcing its roots in medical applications.

About Renellence

Renellence Inc. is a Canadian aesthetics company dedicated to bringing scientifically proven and clinically safe innovations to the medical aesthetics market. With a focus on products that meet the highest international standards, Renellence serves as a platform for advancing innovation and delivering trusted solutions to Canadian practitioners. The company's mission is to connect global breakthroughs with local clinical practice, improving patient outcomes while driving the growth of the aesthetics industry.

References: a. At Month 12, there were still ˜70% responders showed an improvement of =1 grade vs baseline based on 5-point Lip Fullness Scale. 1 Instructions for use (IFU). 2 Assinger A, Pirabe A, Santol J, Muhammad A, Kuroki-Hasenöhrl D. Anticoagulant-free preparation of autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) fluid platelet-rich fibrin (f-PRF): a pre-clinical comparative performance study. Front Pharmacol. 2026;17:1785884. Published 2026 Mar 4. b. Award-winning: Recognized at the Beauty through Science (BtS) Awards in the category "Best Med-Tech Innovation of the Last Years." For full instructions, please refer to the IFU. 3 Müller DS, Grablowitz D, Krames-Juerss A, Worseg A. Lip Augmentation With Saypha LIPS Lidocaine: A Postmarket, Prospective, Open-Label, Randomized Clinical Study To Evaluate Its Efficacy and Short- and Long-term Safety. Aesthet Surg J. 2024 Dec 12;45(1):84-97. doi: 10.1093/asj/sjae149. PMID: 39167667; PMCID: PMC11634382. The healthcare professional confirms having informed the patient of a likely risk of the medical device in line with its intended use. For risks and adverse events associated with the use of the medical device consult the instructions of use.

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Contacts:

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

Victoria Szafraniec

Global Digital Media PR Manager

Cromazeile 2

A-2100 Leobendorf

Telefon: +43 676 846 868 494

E-Mail: victoria.szafraniec@croma.at

Web: www.cromapharma.com