Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: RENGF) (FSE: 0700) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to report new surface assays and visible gold in outcrop from the Company's 100%-owned Belanger project, approximately 71 km east of Red Lake, Ontario.

These new results are the first returned from the 2026 Confederation field program (see News Release dated June 16, 2026). The completed greenfields exploration program comprised mapping and prospecting across the Belanger and BobJo projects as well as a preliminary soil grid and till sampling program across the LP-Uchi corridor.

Highlights

New High-Grade Channel Sample Results : Multiple new high-grade channel sample results including 25.9 g/t gold over 0.3m, 12.5 g/t gold over 0.5m and 20.2 g/t gold over 0.3m (Figure 1). New channels extend high-grade mineralization more than 60m to the east along strike. The system remains open along strike.

New Regional Grab Sample Results: Regional hand samples returned values of 3.6 g/t gold, 2.6 g/t gold, 2.3 g/t gold, and 1.4 g/t gold, which confirm two 1,2 and add two new zones of mineralization, respectively. Additional mineralized grabs up to 0.5 g/t gold over 2.8km of on-strike structure further illustrate the potential of the system (Figure 1). Results support additional follow-up stripping, mapping and sampling.

Regional Till and Soil Survey Completed: First-pass surface till and soil sampling program over the LP-Uchi corridor now complete. 884 soil and till samples and 7 rock samples collected, results pending.

BobJo Program Results Pending: 21-day inaugural program of mapping, prospecting, and soil sampling at the BobJo project is now complete. 220 channel and grab samples have been collected, results pending.

Initial results at Belanger have extended the strike length through channel sampling more than 60m in outcrop, where the structure remains open in both directions. Mapping efforts confirmed multiple zones of mineralization along the main trend and suggest a broader system throughout the area.





Figure 1. 2026 Belanger Surface Prospecting and Channel Sampling

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Devin Pickell, President and CEO, commented: "Renegade's maiden exploration program at Belanger has confirmed the results of the limited work completed by previous explorers and provides a basis to expand the mineralized zones along strike and down-dip of the high-grade surface exposures. It's extraordinary to see visible gold in outcrop (Figure 2) and results that confirm that Belanger is a system of high-grade gold zones rather than a single showing."





Figure 2. Visible gold in hand sample extracted from Belanger project outcrop.

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Two two-person crews completed the Belanger mapping and prospecting program in late June. Channel sampling across two outcrops at Belanger (Figure 1) returned results tabulated in Table 1.

Table 1. Channel Sample Results for the Belanger Program. Channel ID Channel Length

(m) Azimuth

(deg) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) BL_E_C1 3.55 137 0 3.6 3.6 2.45 inc.



0.1 0.4 0.3 25.9 BL_E_C2a 2.4 315 0 2.4 2.4 1.96 inc.



1.2 2.4 1.2 2.82 BL_E_C2b 2.4 315 0 2.4 2.4 3.05 inc.



0.3 1.4 1 6.04 BL_E_C3 9.2 27 0 9.2 9.2 2.52 inc.



0.8 5.9 5.1 3.95 BL_E_C4 1.3 25 0 1.3 1.3 4.95 inc.



0.5 1.3 0.5 12.46 BL_E_C5 3.95 30 0 4.0 4.0 1.55 inc.



1.5 1.8 0.3 20.2

Channel sampling expanded the known gold-bearing zone more than 60m to the east that continues under overburden (Figure 1). The system remains open along strike. Mapping delineated several east-trending chlorite-bearing shear zones with gold and copper assays up to 3.6 g/t gold and 1.59% copper. These shear zones possess gold values up to 0.5 g/t gold over a strike length of 2.8km.

A regional till and soil sampling geochemical program at the LP-Uchi project occurred over a 21-day period in mid-July. Till samples were collected on a 750m x 200m grid and totalled 561 samples. In addition, several 200m x 200m grids were sampled over targets identified from compilation and interpretation of the 2025/2026 winter magnetic survey (see News Release dated May 19, 2026) and totalled 323 samples issued for ionic-leach analyses. Results for both till and ionic-leach soils are pending at this time.

At BobJo, two two-person crews implemented a detailed mapping and channeling program across the previously stripped region adjacent to the historic BobJo mine shaft3. In addition, grassroots prospecting and mapping occurred south of the main showing along the projected contact between tholeiitic and calc-alkaline basalts that host the northeast-trending gold-bearing quartz veins. To supplement the field prospecting and mapping, a 4-line geochemical grid across potential anomalies south of the BobJo mine workings was completed. A total of 220 grab and channel samples and 116 soil samples were collected over the program. Results are pending at this time.

Next Steps

Results from the greenfields exploration program across Belanger, BobJo, and the LP-Uchi corridor field programs will be integrated with the historic dataset and interpreted through the fall. The Company intends to use these results, together with the winter 2025/2026 drone magnetic data, to advance priority targets toward drill-readiness as part of its planned 2026 exploration drilling program across the Confederation Belt.

Sample Methodology and QA/QC

Samples were collected from outcrop by trained personnel utilizing hand tools that include hammers, chisels, and a channel saw. Samples of 1-3 kg weight were placed in polyurethane bags labelled with the sample ID tag inserted into the bag clearly visible. Photos were taken at location with handheld GPS coordinates at ±3m accuracy. Sample bags were twisted shut and sealed by a zip tie and placed within a rice bag up to a reasonable weight, at which point the rice bag was twisted shut and sealed by a zip tie to ensure sample integrity was maintained during shipping to the lab.

Rock samples were shipped to AGAT Laboratories of Thunder Bay, an accredited ISO/IEC 17025 Lab. Rock samples were subsequently prepped, dried, crushed to 75% passing 2mm with a 250g split, pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns, and analyzed for 50g Fire Assay with AAS Finish as well as 51-element Aqua Regia Digest, ICP-OES/MS finish. Overlimit samples that returned greater than 10.0 g/t gold are analyzed using standard gravimetric methods. AGAT Labs internal replicates and certified reference materials comprise the QA/QC for the surface grab samples.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., the Executive Chair and director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Exploration Results

The historical exploration results referenced in this news release are derived from an open file report by Parker and Atkinson, (1992) and assessment reports filed with the Ontario Geological Survey that include Laidlaw (2012) and Seylor (1992). These results are considered relevant to guide current exploration programs but have not been independently verified by the Company. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify these historical results as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and the Company is not treating them as such.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a gold exploration company with 1,542 km² of mineral claims in the Red Lake Mining District of northwestern Ontario. The Company is advancing its flagship Rebel Gold Deposit while building a greenfield discovery pipeline across the Confederation Belt, Gullrock, and Red Lake project areas. Renegade trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (RAGE), the OTCQB (RENGF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (070).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations regarding future exploration programs, including the planned mapping, prospecting, geochemical, and till survey programs described herein. These statements are based on information available at the time and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Actual results may differ materially due to exploration risks, field conditions, permitting delays, availability of personnel and contractors, access to capital, and other factors described in the Company's public filings. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

References

1 www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca AR 52N01SW0002

2 www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca AR 20000007707

3 www.geologyontario.mines.gov.on.ca OFR5835

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