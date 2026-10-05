The installation marks a significant step in the evolution of premium No/Low wines, where preserving aroma and sensory quality has become a defining industry priority.

Henkell Freixenet is expanding its premium dealcoholized sparkling wine production capabilities through the deployment of Solos Technology's patented Aroma Recovery System (ARS) at its Wiesbaden production site, the Group's expertise centre for alcohol-free production. The installation represents a significant investment in next-generation dealcoholized sparkling wine production, helping preserve the natural aroma and sensory identity of the original wines.

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Fürst von Metternich Riesling Alcohol-free on the bottling line, one of the first products in Henkell Freixenet's portfolio developed in collaboration with Solos Technology.

The project combines Henkell Freixenet's longstanding winemaking expertise with Solos' proprietary dealcoholization and patented aroma recovery technology. With 30 years of experience in producing alcohol-free sparkling wines, Henkell Freixenet has continuously advanced its expertise and pursued a consistent ambition to further improve product quality, taste and sensory character. This latest investment builds on that track record at a time when the No/Low wine category is entering a new phase of maturity. As consumer expectations continue to rise, producers are increasingly prioritising technologies that preserve varietal expression, complexity and sensory quality throughout the dealcoholization process.

Unlike conventional systems, Solos' patented Aroma Recovery System captures the wine's natural aroma compounds after alcohol removal and carefully reintegrates them into the final product, enabling producers to create premium dealcoholized wines that remain true to the character of the original wine.

"The future of the No/Low category is no longer defined by alcohol removal alone, but by the ability to preserve the identity of the original wine," said Claudia Geyer, CTO of Solos Technology. "We are honoured to collaborate with Henkell Freixenet, a company recognised worldwide for its commitment to winemaking excellence. Together, we are helping shape a new generation of premium dealcoholized wines where authenticity, craftsmanship and consumer experience remain at the heart of every bottle."

"For more than 30 years, Henkell Freixenet has played a leading role in the development of alcohol-free sparkling wines, driven by our ambition to continuously improve their quality, taste and sensory character. We look forward to building a strong partnership with Solos Technology and combining our longstanding winemaking expertise with their patented Aroma Recovery System. Together, we aim to recover and carefully reintegrate the wine's natural aromas, helping us preserve its authenticity, complexity and distinctive character even more effectively," said Eberhard Benz, CTO and Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of Henkell Freixenet.

The installation marks another milestone in the adoption of advanced aroma recovery technology, reinforcing Solos Technology's mission to help producers create premium dealcoholized wines while preserving the authenticity, complexity and sensory identity that define exceptional wine.

About Solos Technology

Solos is a global leader in aroma recovery for premium dealcoholized beverages. At the core of its offering is the Aroma Recovery System (ARS), a patented solid-phase extraction technology that captures and reintroduces original aroma signatures to create true-to-source no- and low-alcohol wines, beer and spirits. Through a growing international network, Solos provides advanced NoLo contract manufacturing for wine, beer, and spirits, enabling producers to deliver premium products that meet evolving consumer expectations. Solos operates today out of Spain, California, Germany and Switzerland. Solos is part of Prodalim Group, a global supplier of natural solutions with 16 sites around the world. Learn more at solos-technology.comand prodalim.com

About Henkell Freixenet

As an international group of companies, Henkell Freixenet is the global market leader for sparkling wine. The unique brand portfolio of Sekt, Cava, Prosecco, Champagne and Crémant as well as still wines and spirits accompany the moments in consumers' lives and makes them meaningful. The Henkell Freixenet team is driven by the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship always with the vision of setting new benchmarks in the industry and the respective product categories and inspiring consumers with innovations and high-quality crafted products. Making Life Sparkle!

For further information https://www.henkell-freixenet.com/.

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