Digital twin (DT) technology could help photovoltaic manufacturers tackle "involution," a term increasingly used in China's solar industry to describe excessive competition, persistent price declines, and shrinking profit margins, according to a new study published in the Journal of Cleaner Production. Digital twins are virtual representations of physical assets or processes that use real-world data, simulations, and artificial intelligence to monitor, predict, and optimize performance. In the PV industry, the technology has already been explored for plant monitoring, fault detection, predictive ...

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