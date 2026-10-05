Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has acquired a strategic parcel of land consisting of 6 claim units in 1 mineral licence, contiguous to and within its Dominion land package. The Company has signed a purchase agreement with Quest Inc, a private arm's-length company, owned by two well-known local Newfoundland prospectors. The land parcel sits approximately 600 m along strike from Benton's surface grab samples that graded up to 10.8 g/t gold and where the company has recently completed a trenching and channel sampling program and is awaiting assay results.

Subject to exchange approval, the Company will make a cash payment of $20,000 and issue 400,000 shares. The vendors will retain a 2.5% NSR whereby the company will have the right to purchase back 1.5% NSR for $1.5 million.

The company has also agreed to pay a $6,000 annual royalty payment after 48 months of the date of signing, which will be deducted from any royalty payments, payable in the case a mine is established during the currency of this agreement.

To date, Benton's Dominion Project has delivered exceptional results with 159 channel sample results still outstanding at Ellie, Rickirb and Quinlan.

A news release on September 10th, 2026, announced the first of these channel sample results from the new Rickirb gold zone delivering highlights of 11.2 m of 1.80 g/t Au incl. 3.0 m of 6.36 g/t Au and 1.0 m of 10.58 g/t Au, 2.0 m of 8.00 g/t Au, incl. 0.5 m of 30.53 g/t Au and 3.7 m of 4.20 g/t Au, incl. 0.9 m of 15.29 g/t Au. The Rickirb gold zone remains completely open in all directions.

In addition, Benton has confirmed at least three new Volcanic Massive Sulphide (VMS) areas, Ellie Zone, Bear Zone and Trinity Zone, with channel samples returning 14.57% combined Copper, Lead and Zinc over 0.5 m at the new Ellie Zone. The three areas are hosted in intensely altered and sheared felsic volcanics with visible stringer pyrite, lead, zinc, and copper.

Channel Samples

Ellie Zone Trench #1

Massive sulphide channel

10.60% Zn, 3.14% Pb, 0.83% Cu and 45.10 ppm Ag over 0.5 m

Bear Zone

Broad anomalous stringer Zn, Pb, Cu and some Ag

0.19% Zn, 659 ppm Pb, 290 ppm Cu and 5.82 ppm Ag over 17.0 m,

incl. 0.58% Zn, 0.21% Pb, 659 ppm Cu and 14.10 ppm Ag over 1.0 m.

Trinity Zone

Line 1

0.08% Cu, 0.32% Pb, 1.47% Zn and 10.72 g/t Ag over 2.0 m

Line 2

0.18% Cu, 1.07% Pb, 2.12% Zn and 14.18 g/t Ag over 1.65 m

Trench Grab Samples

Ellie Zone Trench #3

0.13% Cu and 0.73% Zn

0.99% Cu and 1.16% Zn

Figure 1: Dominion Property Trenching Map and Location of Newly Acquired Claim Unit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/317350_4e0c30c7647f6904_002full.jpg

The Company started assembling the Dominion project in November of 2023, after a large parcel of land became available for staking and has since accumulated a very large and prospective land position through further claim staking, option agreements and claim purchases. The company has made new discoveries since acquiring the project, located within an excellent and highly prospective geologic terrain.

In addition, the company would like to remind its Shareholders that the spinout of the Great Burnt Project continues to move along at a steady pace. (See NR dated July 27, 2026). The spin-out, through the share distribution to Benton shareholders, will collectively provide Benton and its shareholders with a distribution of a $15.0 million in value for the Great Burnt Project, backed by a $10.0 million financing, allowing for rapid advancement of the project, new discoveries and development potential. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed by Au Fire assay @ 30 g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed using the atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website). Grab samples are selective in nature and may not represent the average mineralization of a bedrock exposure.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton is currently planning a spinout to shareholders of its high-grade Great Burnt copper gold project, has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its Dominion Copper - Zinc - Gold project, Victoria West/South Gold Projects, Stoney Caldera Copper - Gold Project and its various Hydrogen - Helium projects on the west coast of Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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