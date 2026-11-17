Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2026) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an option agreement with New Age Metals Inc. ("NAM") where NAM has acquired an option (the "Option") to earn up to a 100% interest in Benton's Abernethy Lake Gold Project (to be renamed the "Kenora Thunder Gold Project") (the "Project"), located approximately 10 km from the City of Kenora in the Kenora Mining District, Northwestern Ontario. NAM has now completed its full review and due diligence and has provided notice to Benton that it will proceed with the Option. The transaction is arm's length in nature and remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Benton President/CEO Stephen Stares stated, "While the Abernethy project holds excellent discovery potential, it is non-core to Benton's current strategy where we remains focused on advancing our Newfoundland and Labrador exploration assets. The project fits well inside NAM where it has already established a large project portfolio and local support. Benton will retain upside with its equity and retained Net Smelter Royalty."

Terms of the Agreement

To exercise the Option, NAM's agreement calls for a series of cash payments and share issuances to Benton, as well as exploration expenditures on the Project as outlined below. NAM may, at any time, terminate the Option by providing Benton 30 days formal written notice. There are no finders' fees payable in connection with this transaction.

Date Cash Payment Share Payment Work Expenditures Upon signing of the Agreement $5,000 Nil Nil Within 15 days of regulatory approval $5,000 100,000 shares Nil Year 1 of Effective Date Nil 125,000 shares $50,000 Year 2 of Effective Date Nil 125,000 shares $50,000 Year 2 years and 6 months of Effective Date Nil 150,000 shares $50,000 TOTALS $10,000 500,000 shares $150,000

Any share payments that become issuable under the terms of the Agreement will be issued at a deemed price per share based on a 20-day volume-weighted average trading price of NAM immediately preceding the date of issuance, subject to the minimum pricing policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. All shares will be subject to a regulatory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Agreement remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Upon NAM earning its 100% interest in the Project, NAM shall grant Benton a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty (the "NSR Royalty") on all minerals, metals, concentrates, and other mineral products produced and sold from the Project less allowable deductions. NAM shall retain a buy-down right to purchase up to 1.5% of the NSR Royalty by paying $500,000 per 0.5%. An industry-standard comprehensive royalty agreement shall be negotiated in good faith at the time NAM earns its 100% interest.

Abernathy Project Map:





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About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton is currently planning a spinout to shareholders of its high grade Great Burnt copper gold project and has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its Dominion Copper - Zinc - Gold project, Victoria West/South Gold Projects, Stoney Caldera Copper - Gold Project and it's various Hydrogen - Hellium projects on the west coast of Newfoundland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

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