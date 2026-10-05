Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - US Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU) ("USCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that James Hocking, a director of the Company, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective today. Mr. Hocking succeeds Darren Collins, who is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Collins will remain a director of the Company.

Mr. Hocking is a commercial and capital markets executive with over 20 years' experience across the resources sector. He has held senior roles in equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and commercial development, including 7 years with BHP Group where he led commercial initiatives supporting major mining and infrastructure operations.

"I'm pleased to be leading USCM at a time when securing domestic supplies of critical metals is a U.S. policy priority," said James Hocking. "Copper was added to the U.S. critical minerals list in 2025, and our Korn Kob Copper Project, an exploration-stage property, is located in Arizona. Together with our lithium, uranium and cobalt exploration properties, I believe this provides USCM with a portfolio through which to evaluate opportunities aligned with U.S. supply chain priorities. My focus will be on building long-term value for shareholders, working closely with the Board and our team."

The Company thanks Mr. Collins for his strong leadership and contributions as Chief Executive Officer and is pleased he will continue to serve on the Board. "It has been a privilege to lead USCM, and I am pleased to support James as he takes on the CEO role," said Darren Collins. "His commercial and capital markets experience, together with his familiarity with the Company, provides a strong foundation for the transition. I look forward to continuing to contribute as a director."

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is a mineral exploration company focused on mining projects that will further secure the United States ("U.S.") supply of critical metals, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. The Company's assets consist of five discovery focused projects (the "Projects") in the U.S. These projects include the McDermitt East Lithium Project located in Nevada, Clayton Ridge Lithium Property located in Nevada, Long Canyon Uranium Property located in Idaho, the Haynes Cobalt Property located in Idaho, and the Korn Kob Copper Project in Arizona. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the U.S. USCM intends to explore and develop assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of U.S. interests.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking information" with respect to USCM within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends" "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Mr. Hocking's focus and priorities as Chief Executive Officer, the Company's ability to evaluate and pursue opportunities aligned with U.S. supply chain priorities, the Company's intention to explore the Projects and the potential strategic value of the Projects, and Mr. Collins' continued service as a director.

Although USCM believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; that USCM maintains good relationships with the communities in which it operates or proposes to operate; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; USCM's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of USCM to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions proves not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work; risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that results will not be consistent with USCM's expectations; as well as other assumptions, risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to USCM, including as set forth in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of USCM as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and should not rely on this information as of any other date. While USCM may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

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