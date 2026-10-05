Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its regional drilling program on the Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson" or the "Project"), led by a near-surface intersection of 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 metres, including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 metres, in hole SW-26-124 at the historical Bartec showing. At Jackson, drilling has extended gold mineralization approximately 1,200 metres west-northwest along strike from the historical showing, and at Jolin, drilling returned multiple mineralized intervals within individual holes. Bartec is now a new priority target, located approximately 5 km from the main Swanson Gold Deposit for follow-up diamond drilling.

BARTEC DRILL HOLE: 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 metres, including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 metres, from 38.00 metres downhole (SW-26-124)

Bartec Target

The Bartec showing is a gold-silver occurrence and associated with the northwest-trending Bartec shear zone, near the contact between felsic volcanic rocks (rhyolite, dacite and felsic tuff) and porphyritic andesite. Mineralization consists of pyrite, native gold, chalcopyrite and native silver, with disseminated mariposite, hosted in quartz-carbonate-sericite veins and veinlets. The host rocks are carbonate-, sericite- and silica-altered, and the showing is interpreted as a shear-hosted, orogenic quartz-carbonate vein system. SIGÉOM records 20 historical diamond drill holes totalling 1,356 metres, completed in 1957, 1959 and 1987. These holes tested approximately 700 metres of strike along the structure. Reported historical intersections include 3.4 g/t Au over 1.5 metres and 2.4 g/t Au over 0.7 metres (GM 05974), and 11.66 g/t Au with 6.86 g/t Ag over 0.2 metres at 110.2 metres downhole in hole 86-1 (GM 45030). These historical results are taken from government assessment files. They have not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person and are presented for context only.

LaFleur Minerals drill hole SW-26-124 is the first modern-day drill hole to be completed at Bartec since 1987 and was designed to validate and characterize the style of mineralization at the Bartec showing, located approximately 1.3 kilometres northeast of the Jackson showing and 5 kilometres from the main Swanson Gold Deposit. The mineralized interval lies approximately 30 metres below surface.

Given the shallow depth, width and grade of this intersection and the limited modern drilling at Bartec, the showing is now a new priority target within the district-scale Swanson Gold Project for follow-up drilling to test the continuity of the mineralization along strike and down-dip.

REGIONAL DRILLING HIGHLIGHTS AT JOLIN AND JACKSON TARGETS

0.58 g/t Au over 19.6 metres (SW-26-103 at Jolin)

1.77 g/t Au over 6.45 metres (SW-26-103 at Jolin)

0.53 g/t Au over 11.2 metres (SW-26-104 at Jolin)

1.45 g/t Au over 7.70 metres (SW-26-111 at Jackson)

27.80 g/t Au over 1.0 metre (SW-26-113 at Jackson)

0.60 g/t Au over 44.0 metres SW-26-1117 at Jackson)

The regional drilling program forms part of LaFleur Minerals' broader 25,570.5 metre, 93-hole drilling program at the Swanson Gold Project. The regional drilling program is comprised of 64 holes totalling 16,331 metres. The Company reported results from 29 of those holes on February 4, 2026, and this news release reports results from the remaining 35 holes (9,429 metres) (Figure 1). The regional drilling program tested high-priority targets outside the Swanson Gold Deposit, generated from geological interpretation, airborne magnetic and VLF-EM surveys, ground IP, soil surveys and prospecting. These included the historical Bartec, Jackson, and Jolin showings and several newly identified prospects. Several holes intersected multiple mineralized intervals, indicating that gold mineralization extends beyond the known showings.

Significant assay results from the regional drilling program are presented in Table 1 and Figure 1. Drill collar coordinates and details are presented in Table 2.

Jackson Target

The Jackson area has emerged as an important regional target for follow-up exploration. Thanks to the recent high resolution airborne magnetic and VLF-EM surveys along with recent diamond drilling, the Jackson showing can be traced for 1,500m along strike.

Hole SW-25-40 (disclosed in the Company's February 4, 2026 news release) was completed in the area of the historical Jackson showing discovered in 1932 and intersected 2.88 g/t Au over 3.65 m. This intersection was followed up with hole SW-25-042 at depth, which intersected 5.78 g/t Au over 2.05 metres.

Hole SW-25-067 (disclosed in the Company's February 4, 2026 news release) was drilled 1,200 metres west and along strike of the Jackson showing and intersected 51.1 g/t Au over 1.0 metre, demonstrating the potential high-grade nature of the mineralization.

Hole SW-26-111, located approximately 660 metres along strike to the northwest of the historical Jackson showing, and halfway between the high-grade intersection of hole SW-25-067 intersected 1.45 g/t Au over 7.70 metres, including, 3.17 g/t Au over 1.15 metres and 3.30 g/t Au over 1.20 metres.

Hole SW-26-113, located approximately 200 metres southeast of SW-26-111 and 700 metres southeast of SW-25-067, intersected a higher-grade interval of 27.8 g/t Au over 1.0 metre, similar in context to SW-25-067.

Further drilling in the area returned a broad mineralized interval in SW-26-117, located approximately 75 metres northwest of the Jackson showing, which intersected 0.60 g/t Au over 44.0 metres, including 3.41 g/t Au over 2.95 metres.

These results extend gold mineralization well beyond the historical Jackson showing and provide several priority targets for follow-up drilling, including both high-grade and broad zones of mineralization. Additional work will be required to establish the geometry and continuity of the mineralized zones both along strike and at depth.

Jolin Target

LaFleur's drilling at Jolin has identified multiple mineralized zones within individual drill holes.

Hole SW-26-103 intersected nine separate mineralized zones, including 0.58 g/t Au over 19.6 metres; and approximately 77 metres farther downhole a second significant interval with 1.77 g/t Au over 6.45 metres.

Hole SW-26-104, also located in the Jolin area, intersected seven separate mineralized intervals, including a broad zone of 0.53 g/t Au over 11.2 metres.

The presence of multiple mineralized zones in these holes provides targets for additional drilling to determine the continuity, orientation and extent of the mineralization.





Figure 1: Regional Drill Holes with Significant Assay Results

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Table 1: Significant assay results table from regional drilling program at Swanson

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Target SW-26-099 190.00 191.00 1.00 9.78 Regional SW-26-103 176.50 196.10 19.60 0.58 Jolin Incl. 186.50 188.10 1.60 4.90 Jolin SW-26-103 273.35 279.80 6.45 1.77 Jolin SW-26-104 334.80 335.50 0.70 8.49 Jolin SW-26-104 353.00 364.20 11.20 0.53 Jolin SW-26-105 268.20 273.00 4.80 1.31 Jolin SW-26-106 214.80 218.00 3.20 1.66 Jolin SW-26-110 71.50 80.75 9.25 0.61 Jackson SW-26-111 30.85 38.55 7.70 1.45 Jackson SW-26-113 145.00 146.00 1.00 27.80 Jackson SW-26-117 55.00 99.00 44.00 0.60 Jackson Incl. 68.00 70.95 2.95 3.41 Jackson SW-26-124 38.00 46.00 8.00 6.05 Bartec Incl. 41.00 44.00 3.00 14.96 Bartec

Note: Reported intervals are drilled core lengths; true widths have not yet been determined. Composite intervals were calculated using a lower cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au and may include internal intervals of material below the cut-off grade. No top cut (capping) was applied to high-grade assays.

Table 2: Regional Drill Collar Locations

Hole

ID UTM

Easting (m) UTM Northing

(m) Azimuth

(deg) Dip

(deg) Length

(m) SW-26-088 310899 5381023 180 -50 250 SW-26-091 306138 5381183 180 -50 202 SW-26-092 308551 5381803 180 -50 238 SW-26-093 307665 5379590 180 -50 265 SW-26-094 320951 5366605 230 -50 214 SW-26-095 319401 5367312 230 -50 202 SW-26-096 318013 5368209 230 -50 220 SW-26-097 318332 5369281 225 -50 235 SW-26-098 318048 5368935 225 -50 244 SW-26-099 318585 5367620 230 -50 244 SW-26-100 318815 5370005 230 -50 247 SW-26-101 318504 5368240 75 -50 336 SW-26-102 318415 5368252 75 -50 355 SW-26-103 318376 5368283 75 -50 439 SW-26-104 318292 5368255 75 -50 550 SW-26-105 318357 5368370 75 -50 343 SW-26-106 318278 5368525 75 -50 466 SW-26-107 306328 5376404 200 -50 262 SW-26-108 306172 5376384 200 -50 214 SW-26-109 306445 5376266 200 -50 256 SW-26-110 306617 5376206 200 -50 268 SW-26-111 306774 5376114 200 -50 253 SW-26-112 306863 5376102 200 -50 325 SW-26-113 306925 5375995 200 -50 223 SW-26-114 307396 5375986 200 -50 250 SW-26-115 307530 5375882 200 -50 265 SW-26-116 307575 5375865 200 -50 250 SW-26-117 307385 5375929 200 -50 241 SW-26-118 307211 5375800 200 -50 214 SW-26-119 307341 5375951 200 -50 223 SW-26-120 307384 5375683 200 -50 200 SW-26-121 307556 5375533 200 -50 247 SW-26-122 307728 5375729 200 -50 253 SW-26-123 307943 5375632 200 -50 200 SW-26-124 308360 5376828 210 -50 235

Note: Drill Collar Coordinates are in UTM NAD83 Zone 18

Andrew Elinesky, CEO of LaFleur Minerals, commented: "We are very pleased with these regional drilling results, and Bartec is the standout. Hole SW-26-124 intersected 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 metres, including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 metres, just 30 metres below surface, on a showing that had not seen modern drilling. At Jackson, we have now intersected gold over a 1,200-metre corridor west-northwest of the historical showing, and at Jolin, several holes returned multiple mineralized intervals. Bartec moves straight to the top of our follow-up drilling list. "

Marc Ducharme, VP Exploration, commented: "We are very encouraged with these latest regional drilling results with several high-grade mineralized gold intervals with significant widths identified across the relatively underexplored regional trends at the Jolin, Bartec, and Jackson targets. Our objective is to explore and expand the potential for large-scale gold mineralized systems through focused exploration drilling programs at the district scale. We are convinced that the Swanson Gold Project has the potential to host several large-scale, gold deposits and our current drilling program is aligned on significantly expanding the existing mineral resource at the main Swanson Gold Deposit."

Sampling, QAQC, and Laboratory Analysis Summary

All core logging and sampling completed by LaFleur Minerals as part of its diamond drilling program is subject to a strict standard for Quality Control and Quality Assurance (QAQC), which include the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), blank materials, and field duplicate analysis. NQ-diameter sawed half-core samples from the drilling program at Swanson were securely sent by Company geologists to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT), with sample preparation in Val-d'Or, Québec and analysis in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where samples were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples from selected holes were securely sent to AGAT in Calgary, Alberta, for multi-element analysis (including silver) by inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with a four-acid digestion. AGAT sample preparation and laboratory analysis procedures conform to the requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meet the requirements under NI 43-101 and CIM best practice guidelines. AGAT is independent of LaFleur Minerals.

The Qualified Person notes no drilling, sampling or recovery factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

Trafigura Update

LaFleur Minerals continues to advance discussions with Trafigura regarding the previously announced proposed prepayment and gold doré offtake financing. Following Trafigura's site visit to the Swanson Gold Project and Beacon Gold Mill in August 2026, the parties are negotiating the terms of a definitive agreement. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into, or as to its final terms or timing. The Company will provide an update when appropriate.

Qualified Person Statement and Data Verification

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Marc Ducharme, P.Geo. (OGQ), Vice President of Exploration for the Company and considered a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Ducharme is not independent of the Company. The QP has verified the analytical data underlying the drilling assay results disclosed in this release by reviewing the Company's QAQC protocols, core and sample logs, original assay certificates and assay database, and notes no drilling, sampling or recovery factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 20,642 hectares (206 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur Minerals has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold targets and several others that make up the Swanson Gold Project. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. The Swanson Gold Project is located approximately 55 kilometres north of Val-d'Or in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's most prolific gold-producing regions. The Val-d'Or-Malartic mining district, 50 to 75 kilometres south and southwest of Swanson, hosts several operating mines and advanced projects, including Agnico Eagle's Canadian Malartic, Goldex and LaRonde mines, Eldorado Gold's Lamaque Complex, Fresnillo's Novador project, and Cartier Resources' Chimo Mine project. Further northeast, Gold Fields is advancing the Windfall deposit, while Bonterra Resources is advancing the Barry and Gladiator deposits in the Urban-Barry gold camp. Mineralization at these properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Swanson Gold Project. LaFleur Minerals recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill (refer to press release dated March 3, 2026).

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This includes statements about the interpretation of drilling results, planned follow-up drilling at Bartec, the Swanson deposit drilling program, target generation using geophysics and AI-assisted methods, and the PEA and the Beacon Gold Mill restart. These statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions at the date of this release, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Those include the speculative nature of mineral exploration, the continuity and grade of mineralization, the availability of financing and permits, gold prices, and the risks described in the Company's filings on SEDAR+. Drilling results are not necessarily indicative of a mineral resource. The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and there is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update it.

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