Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following exploration and infill diamond drill results from the Bench Target, at the Company's flagship Tower Mountain Property, 40 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights:

TM26-218 intersected continuous mineralization over 298.5 metres averaging 0.409 g/t Au;

TM26-218 terminated in 36.0 metres averaging 0.715 g/t Au;

TM26-215 intersected 7.5 metres averaging 0.737 g/t Au near the end-of-hole;

Results suggest that conversion of Inferred to Indicated is progressing; and

Results to date continue to suggest actual drilled grades exceed predicted model grades.

TM26-215 was an exploration hole drilled from west to east from the same pad and directly under TM26-212.

TM26-218 was drilled from east to west across the main Bench-3738-Ellen ("B-E") trend (Reference Table 1.0 and Figure 1.0).

Wes Hanson, President and CEO states, "TM26-218 is the seventh consecutive infill hole to intersect, homogenous, continuous mineralization from the contact of the B-E trend to the end-of-hole. As with all our drilling to date, grades are very consistent, varying from 0.10 to 3.00 g/t Au within the B-E target and rarely exceeding 5.0 g/t Au. From the contact, TM26-218 intersected 298.5 metres averaging 0.409 g/t Au with the highest grade and continuity observed in the last 100 metres of the hole, approximately 300 metres from the current topographic surface (Reference Table 4.0 and Figure 2.0)."

"All seven infill holes completed to date have targeted Inferred resource blocks within the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") with the objective of converting Inferred resources to the Indicated resource classification. Actual grades are trending higher than modeled grades, suggesting the opportunity to increase the average grade of the resource through continued drilling. We also believe the additional drilling will define continuity of both higher-grade shoots and barren, late, intrusive dikes within the B-E trend that are currently poorly understood due to a lack of drill density."

Table 1.0 provides the location and orientation of the reported holes. Figure 1.0 is a plan view showing the location of the drill holes reported in this news release.

Table 1.0 - B-E Target - Drill Hole Location Bearing and Dip

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Bearing Dip TD TM26-215 300669.0 5377168.0 502.0 40.0 -70 402.0 TM26-218 300945.0 5377658.0 493.0 220.0 -54.4 399.0





Figure 1.0 Bench Target Diamond Drill Plan - October 5, 2026

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TM26-215

TM26-215 was an exploration hole targeting waste rock southwest of the B-E contact. It was collared from the same pad and directly under TM26-212 (Reference Figure 2.0) where moderate to strong albite alteration was observed in the upper 200 metres of TM26-212. TM26-215 was designed to intersect the same albite alteration 100 metres under that observed in TM26-212.

TM26-215 intersected the targeted alteration returning scattered gold grade throughout the hole, often proximal to albite altered intervals. This is identical to the results in TM26-212 and supports the view that sub-vertical continuity persists outside the established B-E contacts.

TM26-215 terminated as planned, prior to the interpreted south contact of the B-E target (Reference Figure 2.0).

As with all the recent drill holes at Tower Mountain, both TM26-212 and TM26-215 can be extended later.

TM26-218

TM26-218 targeted the main B-E target midway between TM26-210 (661.5 metres averaging 0.554 g/t Au) and TM26-214 (409.5 metres averaging 0.307 g/t Au). Collectively, these three holes represent 100 metre step out holes across the middle portion of the B-E target.

TM26-218 intersected the north contact where expected and remained in continuous gold mineralization to the end of the hole, intersecting 298.5 metres averaging 0.409 g/t Au from 100.5 metres downhole (Reference Table 2.0). Approximately ten percent (10%) of this interval assayed less than 0.100 g/t Au (Reference Table 3.0). The observed consistency and lack of extreme outlier values is typical within the B-E target.

Table 2.0 - TM26-215 and TM26-218 Significant Results

Hole ID From To Length Grade True Width

(m) (m) (m) (Au g/t) (m) TM26-215 7.1 123.0 115.9 0.041 Unknown and 123.0 130.5 7.5 0.226 Unknown and 130.5 193.5 63.0 0.071 Unknown and 193.5 211.5 18.0 0.128 Unknown and 211.5 241.5 30.0 0.030 Unknown and 241.5 253.5 12.0 0.185 Unknown and 253.5 385.5 132.0 0.051 Unknown and 385.5 393.0 7.5 0.737 Unknown and 393.0 402.0 9.0 0.070 Unknown TM26-218 0.7 399.0 398.3 0.331 Unknown includes 0.7 100.5 99.8 0.097 Unknown and 100.5 399.0 298.5 0.409 Unknown includes 100.5 132.0 31.5 0.464 Unknown and 132.0 139.5 7.5 0.118 Unknown and 139.5 187.5 48.0 0.387 Unknown and 187.5 223.5 36.0 0.168 Unknown and 223.5 258.0 34.5 0.323 Unknown and 258.0 399.0 141.0 0.503 Unknown includes 351.0 399.0 48.0 0.622 Unknown includes 363.0 399.0 36.0 0.715 Unknown includes 372.0 399.0 27.0 0.772 Unknown

True Width cannot be estimated at this time due to lack of data





Figure 2.0 - Cross Section TM26-215 AND TM26-218 (Looking SE) 75 metre Influence

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Table 3.0 -TM26-218 Complete Results

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t 0.7 1.7 0.115

60.0 61.5 0.023

120.0 121.5 0.111 1.7 3.0 0.018

61.5 63.0 0.054

121.5 123.0 0.314 3.0 4.5 0.054

63.0 64.5 0.039

123.0 124.5 0.205 4.5 6.0 0.035

64.5 66.0 0.026

124.5 126.0 0.412 6.0 7.5 0.016

66.0 67.5 0.142

126.0 127.5 0.432 7.5 9.0 0.156

67.5 69.0 0.070

127.5 129.0 0.665 9.0 10.5 0.066

69.0 70.5 0.079

129.0 130.5 0.420 10.5 12.0 0.277

70.5 72.0 0.043

130.5 132.0 0.232 12.0 13.5 0.558

72.0 73.5 0.079

132.0 133.5 0.148 13.5 15.0 0.212

73.5 75.0 0.020

133.5 135.0 0.106 15.0 16.5 0.021

75.0 76.5 0.003

135.0 136.5 0.125 16.5 18.0 0.015

76.5 78.0 0.007

136.5 138.0 0.123 18.0 19.5 0.056

78.0 79.5 0.003

138.0 139.5 0.088 19.5 21.0 0.140

79.5 81.0 0.034

139.5 141.0 0.252 21.0 22.5 0.177

81.0 82.5 0.044

141.0 142.5 0.160 22.5 24.0 0.026

82.5 84.0 0.020

142.5 144.0 0.254 24.0 25.5 0.079

84.0 85.5 0.038

144.0 145.5 0.551 25.5 27.0 0.039

85.5 87.0 0.271

145.5 147.0 1.190 27.0 28.5 0.132

87.0 88.5 0.064

147.0 148.5 1.010 28.5 30.0 0.044

88.5 90.0 0.052

148.5 150.0 0.283 30.0 31.5 0.503

90.0 91.5 0.296

150.0 151.5 0.667 31.5 33.0 0.163

91.5 93.0 0.052

151.5 153.0 0.156 33.0 34.5 0.060

93.0 94.5 0.050

153.0 154.5 0.534 34.5 36.0 0.043

94.5 96.0 0.047

154.5 156.0 0.225 36.0 37.5 0.036

96.0 97.5 0.028

156.0 157.5 0.256 37.5 39.0 0.048

97.5 99.0 0.084

157.5 159.0 0.369 39.0 40.5 0.109

99.0 100.5 0.098

159.0 160.5 0.546 40.5 42.0 0.074

100.5 102.0 0.118

160.5 162.0 0.361 42.0 43.5 0.055

102.0 103.5 0.388

162.0 163.5 0.298 43.5 45.0 0.153

103.5 105.0 0.191

163.5 165.0 0.215 45.0 46.5 0.684

105.0 106.5 3.970

165.0 166.5 0.392 46.5 48.0 0.144

106.5 108.0 0.365

166.5 168.0 0.505 48.0 49.5 0.047

108.0 109.5 0.269

168.0 169.5 0.440 49.5 51.0 0.025

109.5 111.0 0.341

169.5 171.0 0.418 51.0 52.5 0.043

111.0 112.5 0.338

171.0 172.5 0.344 52.5 54.0 0.042

112.5 114.0 0.061

172.5 174.0 0.156 54.0 55.5 0.061

114.0 115.5 0.412

174.0 175.5 0.404 55.5 57.0 0.052

115.5 117.0 0.217

175.5 177.0 0.509 57.0 58.5 0.083

117.0 118.5 0.072

177.0 178.5 0.342 58.5 60.0 0.062

118.5 120.0 0.205

178.5 180.0 0.103

Table 3.0 -TM26-218 Complete Results (continued)

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t 180.0 181.5 0.158

240.0 241.5 0.138

300.0 301.5 0.689 181.5 183.0 0.275

241.5 243.0 0.559

301.5 303.0 0.059 183.0 184.5 0.484

243.0 244.5 0.512

303.0 304.5 0.110 184.5 186.0 0.146

244.5 246.0 0.275

304.5 306.0 0.346 186.0 187.5 0.377

246.0 247.5 0.126

306.0 307.5 2.850 187.5 189.0 0.152

247.5 249.0 0.127

307.5 309.0 0.300 189.0 190.5 0.147

249.0 250.5 0.801

309.0 310.5 0.178 190.5 192.0 0.059

250.5 252.0 0.322

310.5 312.0 0.321 192.0 193.5 0.134

252.0 253.5 0.057

312.0 313.5 1.580 193.5 195.0 0.092

253.5 255.0 0.075

313.5 315.0 0.290 195.0 196.5 0.146

255.0 256.5 0.192

315.0 316.5 0.123 196.5 198.0 0.222

256.5 258.0 0.167

316.5 318.0 0.007 198.0 199.5 0.288

258.0 259.5 0.331

318.0 319.5 0.003 199.5 201.0 0.374

259.5 261.0 0.602

319.5 321.0 0.397 201.0 202.5 0.678

261.0 262.5 0.268

321.0 322.5 0.297 202.5 204.0 0.199

262.5 264.0 0.332

322.5 324.0 1.600 204.0 205.5 0.130

264.0 265.5 0.584

324.0 325.5 1.460 205.5 207.0 0.165

265.5 267.0 0.174

325.5 327.0 0.256 207.0 208.5 0.185

267.0 268.5 0.218

327.0 328.5 0.297 208.5 210.0 0.026

268.5 270.0 1.360

328.5 330.0 0.135 210.0 211.5 0.114

270.0 271.5 0.548

330.0 331.5 0.180 211.5 213.0 0.137

271.5 273.0 1.070

331.5 333.0 1.120 213.0 214.5 0.162

273.0 274.5 1.180

333.0 334.5 0.228 214.5 216.0 0.140

274.5 276.0 0.262

334.5 336.0 0.171 216.0 217.5 0.092

276.0 277.5 0.100

336.0 337.5 0.365 217.5 219.0 0.044

277.5 279.0 0.042

337.5 339.0 0.171 219.0 220.5 0.081

279.0 280.5 0.169

339.0 340.5 0.310 220.5 222.0 0.072

280.5 282.0 0.367

340.5 342.0 0.497 222.0 223.5 0.198

282.0 283.5 0.052

342.0 343.5 0.274 223.5 225.0 0.341

283.5 285.0 0.133

343.5 345.0 0.759 225.0 226.5 0.848

285.0 286.5 0.298

345.0 346.5 0.179 226.5 228.0 0.123

286.5 288.0 0.311

346.5 348.0 0.093 228.0 229.5 0.274

288.0 289.5 0.222

348.0 349.5 0.064 229.5 231.0 0.358

289.5 291.0 0.618

349.5 351.0 0.178 231.0 232.5 0.161

291.0 292.5 0.691

351.0 352.5 0.410 232.5 234.0 0.042

292.5 294.0 0.184

352.5 354.0 0.362 234.0 235.5 0.212

294.0 295.5 0.390

354.0 355.5 0.497 235.5 237.0 0.566

295.5 297.0 0.222

355.5 357.0 0.411 237.0 238.5 0.855

297.0 298.5 0.254

357.0 358.5 0.305 238.5 240.0 0.300

298.5 300.0 0.462

358.5 360.0 0.181

Table 3.0 -TM26-218 Complete Results (continued)

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t

From (m) To (m) Au g/t 360.0 361.5 0.354















361.5 363.0 0.216















363.0 364.5 0.520















364.5 366.0 0.704















366.0 367.5 0.334















367.5 369.0 0.548















369.0 370.5 0.673















370.5 372.0 0.496















372.0 373.5 1.870















373.5 375.0 0.369















375.0 376.5 0.283















376.5 378.0 0.340















378.0 379.5 1.300















379.5 381.0 0.795















381.0 382.5 0.343















382.5 384.0 0.329















384.0 385.5 0.327















385.5 387.0 0.663















387.0 388.5 1.780















388.5 390.0 1.500















390.0 391.5 1.420















391.5 393.0 0.794















393.0 394.5 0.243















394.5 396.0 0.203















396.0 397.5 0.798















397.5 399.0 0.542

















MRE Reconciliation

Reconciliation of drill results to date for the Bench Target relative to the 2026 MRE model suggest an overall grade increase relative to model-predicted grades. Figure 3.0 presents a summary of model-predicted grades compared to actual drilled grade for the seven (7) infill holes completed to date. All seven holes post-date the 2026 MRE model and therefore can be compared directly to model-predicted grades to measure the predictive accuracy of the model.

The results indicate significant variation on a hole-by-hole basis, ranging from a low of -38% (TM26-214) to a high of 100% (TM26-210). This is typical and within expected tolerances. On a weighted average basis, the comparison suggests that actual drilled grades are ~10% higher than the predicted modeled grade.

Similar results are observed for the project to date drilling which includes the exploration holes completed at the UV Target and the holes drilled along the eastern margin of the 2026 MRE optimized pit limit, targeting the large un-estimated portion of the model (Reference Figure 4.0). This data set also suggests that drilled grades are returning higher values than what is currently predicted by the 2026 MRE.

Both analyses exclude mineralization intersected outside the 2026 MRE model limit, specifically, the high-grade results intersected in holes TM26-210 and TM23-137X that extend beyond the base of the 2026 MRE model.

Figure 3.0 - Model Estimated Versus Actual Drilled Grade - Resource Conversion Drilling





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Figure 4.0 - Model Estimated Versus Actual Drilled Grade - All Drill Holes 2026





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Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Diamond drilling utilizes NQ diameter tooling. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is photographed, logged for geotechnical, physical properties and geological data. Samples are identified, recorded, and cut in half by wet diamond saw. Half the core is sent for assay at an accredited laboratory with the remaining half core stored on site. A standard sample length of 1.5 meters is typically employed, varying only at major lithological contacts.

Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 10% of the sample stream. Certified standards and blank performance is monitored with any failures evaluated and investigated to determine if said failure is a result of error during submission. Any unexplained failures are identified and the five samples preceding and following the failure are re-assayed. Commencing in 2026, duplicate pulps are prepared at a rate of 1 in every 20 samples. The duplicate pulps are sent to a second independent analytical facility for analyses.

Activation Laboratories Ltd., Thunder Bay, Ontario, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the primary independent analytical service provider.

AGAT Laboratories, Thunder Bay, Ontario, ISO/IEC 17025:2017 is the secondary, independent analytical facility.

Samples are received, dried, crushed to 80% passing 2.0 mm. A 250-gram sample is split and pulverized. Samples are analyzed for gold using a 30-gram lead collection fire assay fusion (FA) with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish. All assay results greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using a gravimetric analysis. All assays greater than 30.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using screen metallics where a representative 1000-gram sample is split sieved at 149µm. Assays are performed on the entire +149 µm fraction and two splits of the -149 µm fraction. A final assay is calculated based on the weight of each size fraction.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 7,625-hectare, 100%-owned Tower Mountain Property is beside the Trans-Canada highway, 40-km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (pop. 120,000). Gold mineralization occurs in variably brecciated and altered rocks surrounding the calc-alkalic Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC"). Drilling to date has established an initial mineral resource parallel to the western contact of the intrusion representing approximately 25% of the TMIC halo.

The MRE has an effective date of January 19, 2026. A Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Tower Mountain Project, Ontario, Canada." is available on the Company's website at www.thundergoldcorp.com and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's Issuer profile.

The Report was prepared by Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM.; William Lewis, P.Geo., Tudorel Ciuculescu, P.Geo., and Richard Gowans, P.Eng., all of Micon International Limited ("Micon"), Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Report was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and CIM Definition Standards of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

The MRE is summarized as follows:

Tower Mountain Mineral Resource Estimate - January 19, 2026

Category Tonnage

(Mt) Grade

(g/t Au) Contained Metal

('000 oz gold) Indicated 34.5 0.46 514 Inferred 211.1 0.45 3,053

Notes:

The effective date of this MRE is January 19, 2026. Messrs. William Lewis, P.Geo., Charley Murahwi, P.Geo., FAusIMM, and Tudorel Ciuculescu, P.Geo. from Micon International Limited are the Qualified Persons (QPs) responsible for this MRE. The MRE has been classified in the Indicated and Inferred categories. At this time, there are no Measured resources at the Tower Mountain Project. The calculated gold cut-off grade is 0.19 g/t Au. An average specific gravity (SG) value of 2.77 g/cm3 was used. The MRE used economic assumptions for open pit mining. The following economic parameters were used for generating the cut-off grade: a gold price of US$3,000/oz, 80% recovery, open pit mining cost of US$3.0/t, processing costs of US$8.0/t, general and administration cost of US$3.5/t, transportation cost of US$2.5/oz of gold, and a royalty of 3%. The open pit used slope angles of 30° in overburden and 50° in fresh rock. The block model is orthogonal and has a parent block size of 5 m x 5 m x 5 m, with minimum sub-block size of 2.5 m x 2.5 m x 2.5 m. The open pit optimization used a re-blocked size of 10 m x 10 m x 10 m. The mineral resources described above have been prepared in accordance with the current Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards and Practices. Numbers have been rounded to the nearest million tonnes and nearest thousand ounces. Differences may occur in totals due to rounding. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration; however, it is reasonably expected that a significant portion of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded into Indicated Mineral Resources with further exploration. Micon QPs have not identified any legal, political, environmental, or other relevant factors that could materially affect the potential development of the mineral resources and of the estimate.

The remaining 75% of the TMIC halo demonstrates similar geology, alteration, and geophysical signatures and is untested by drilling.

A second gold trend, identified in 2026, outcrops at surface and is continuously mineralized over a 100-metre width. This gold mineralization occurs within Timiskaming-type conglomerates that have been traced for over 5.0 kilometres along a southwest trend paralleling the Thunder Lake Fault. The Company believes both targets offer opportunities to materially increase the total resource through systematic drilling.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold is advancing the Tower Mountain project in Thunder Bay, Ont. -- an emerging gold system with the scale, consistency and quality to support a long-life, open-pit operation. Results from the disciplined drill programs have consistently reinforced confidence in the continuity and predictability of the discovery while highlighting significant potential for expansion across multiple zones of the Tower Mountain intrusive complex. With industry-leading drilling costs, existing infrastructure and a skilled local work force, Tower Mountain represents a rare combination of size, scalability and cost-effective growth.

At Thunder Gold, our vision is clear: to unlock a discovery that has the potential to become a transformational gold project, delivering long-term value for shareholders while contributing to the future of Canada's mining industry.

For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives and assumptions made as of the date of this news release, including the Company's plans regarding exploring its mineral exploration properties; anticipated results of geophysical surveys, drilling programs, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate funding on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law, to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or changes in management's estimates, projections or opinions. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or from the Company's expectations or projections.

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