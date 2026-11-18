Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2026) - Thunder Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") on November 17, 2026. Due to strong investor demand, the Company increased the size of the Offering from up to approximately C$5,000,000, as announced in its news release dated November 4, 2026, to approximately C$6,000,000. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 46,153,846 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "FT Shares") at a price of C$0.13 per FT Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$6,000,000.

Each FT Share qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act"). The FT Shares were issued to subscribers pursuant to available prospectus exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions.

The gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur exploration expenses that qualify as "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act and "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act for purposes of the mineral exploration tax credit (the "Qualifying Expenditures") on the Company's 100%-owned Tower Mountain Gold Property, located in Ontario, Canada. Such Qualifying Expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2027, and renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2026.

The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the Exchange.

In connection with the Offering and in accordance with the policies of the Exchange, the Company paid aggregate cash fees of C$419,952 to eligible finders and issued an aggregate of 3,190,768 non-transferable finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.13 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing.

Certain insiders of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 1,730,461 FT Shares, representing approximately C$224,960, or approximately 3.75% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering. This participation by insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company has relied on applicable exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101. No new insiders were created, nor has there been any change of control, as a result of the Offering. The Company did not file a material change report with respect to the insider participation more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering, as the details and amounts of the insider participation were not finalized until closer to the closing, and the Company determined that this shorter period was reasonable and necessary in the circumstances in order to complete the Offering in an expeditious manner consistent with prevailing market conditions and was not prejudicial to any interested party.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 7,625-hectare, 100%-owned Tower Mountain Property is beside the Trans-Canada highway, 40 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario (pop. 120,000). Gold mineralization occurs in variably brecciated and altered rocks surrounding the calc-alkalic Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC"). Drilling to date has established an initial mineral resource parallel to the western contact of the intrusion representing approximately 25% of the TMIC halo.

The mineral resource estimate has an effective date of January 19, 2026. A technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the 2026 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Tower Mountain Project, Ontario, Canada" is available on the Company's website at www.thundergoldcorp.com and on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold is advancing the Tower Mountain project in Thunder Bay, Ont. - an emerging gold system with the scale, consistency and quality to support a long-life, open-pit operation. Results from the disciplined drill programs have consistently reinforced confidence in the continuity and predictability of the discovery while highlighting significant potential for expansion across multiple zones of the Tower Mountain intrusive complex. With industry-leading drilling costs, existing infrastructure and a skilled local workforce, Tower Mountain represents a rare combination of size, scalability and cost-effective growth.

At Thunder Gold, our vision is clear: to unlock a discovery that has the potential to become a transformational gold project, delivering long-term value for shareholders while contributing to the future of Canada's mining industry.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSXV) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the Offering, including the tax treatment of the FT Shares, the timing to incur and renounce all Qualifying Expenditures in favour of subscribers, the use of proceeds of the Offering, and the Company's ability to obtain all regulatory approvals, including final approval of the Exchange. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "plans", "scheduled", "estimates", "believes" or "intends", or variations of such words and phrases, or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" occur or be achieved) is not a statement of historical fact and may be forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate funding on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law, to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or changes in management's estimates, projections or opinions. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or from the Company's expectations or projections.

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