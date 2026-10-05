The AI Visibility and Brand Intelligence platform tracks how brands appear, are described, and are sourced across AI-generated answers.

McLean, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - DesignRush today announced it has featured Brandi AI, an AI visibility, brand intelligence, and generative engine optimization (GEO) platform for tracking and improving brand presence in AI-generated search, in its Top 10 Tools for Tracking LLM Brand Visibility in 2026.

DesignRush highlighted Brandi AI's prompt-level visibility tracking, patent-pending sentiment analysis, competitive benchmarking, GEO-focused content recommendations, and multilingual and regional analysis.

Brandi AI tracks prompt-level visibility, competitor presence, sentiment, and the sources shaping AI-generated brand descriptions

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The guide notes that Brandi AI analyzes real prompts across platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Claude, and others, showing whether a brand appears, how often, and in what context. It also identifies high-intent questions driving competitor visibility and provides clear, directional guidance for prioritizing actions such as creating or restructuring content for AI citations. Pricing starts at $349.99 per month.

Brandi AI's use cases extend beyond SEO and GEO to communications and public relations, content, brand strategy, growth and paid marketing as well as product marketing and competitive analysis. The platform helps them evaluate how their work influences and impacts AI-generated answers.

Moreover, Brandi AI's patent-pending Sentiment Hub tracks how AI-generated answers describe a brand by defined themes and subtopics, and also traces and scores the sources and citations influencing those descriptions.

"For brands, getting mentioned is fantastic, but you have to go further. How do the actions a marketer takes both on- and off-domain, including blogs, earned media, paid content syndication, affiliates, and other channels, impact how often and where your brand is mentioned, in addition to accurate, positive, and negative perceptions? Is AI representing your brand accurately? Is there misinformation? Is the answer positive, negative, or simply wrong? Brandi AI helps teams connect those insights back to the work they're doing, so they can see where their work is helping and where they need to make changes," said Leah Nurik, CEO and co-founder of Brandi AI.

To view the full DesignRush guide, visit Top 10 Tools for Tracking LLM Brand Visibility in 2026.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI is the leading platform for enterprise Brand Intelligence, AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether, and how, a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi AI provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi AI supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai.

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