Terra Clean Energy Corp.: Terra Clean Energy Contracts KB Drilling for 10,000 Foot Core Drilling Program at Historic Marysvale Uranium Mine Project, Utah, United States

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Clean Energy Corp. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC; OTCQB: TCEFF; FSE: C9O0) is pleased to announce that it has contracted KB Drilling Co., Inc. of Mound House, Nevada, to conduct the Company's planned 10,000-foot core drilling campaign at its Marysvale Uranium Mines Project in Utah, United States beginning the first week of November 2026.



The program will evaluate the resource potential surrounding the past-producing Prospector and Freedom uranium mines. The mines are located within Utah's historic Marysvale Uranium District, which produced approximately 1.33 million pounds of U3O8 at an average grade of approximately 0.22% U3O8. The Prospector and Freedom mines accounted for more than 75% of the district's historical production.



Terra will be drilling a historically productive and comparatively well-understood epithermal uranium vein system. Historical underground development, drilling records, assay results and geological information provide the Company with an extensive technical foundation from which to target potential extensions of the mineralized veins.



The planned drill program will comprise approximately 10,000 feet of diamond core drilling from five permitted drill pads encompassing 12 drill targets. Drill targets have been developed using historical mine and drilling records including underground engineering reports, drill holes and assays, underground sampling, geological mapping, radiometric survey data all feeding the Company's extensive three-dimensional geological model.



Testing the Full Potential of a Historic Uranium System



The Marysvale Uranium District hosts structurally controlled, volcanic-hosted epithermal uranium mineralization occurring principally within steeply dipping veins and associated fracture zones.



The Company believes the project offers significant exploration potential because:



Historical mining was concentrated on accessible portions of the known veins;

Historical drilling indicates that mineralization continues more than 600 feet below portions of the former underground workings;

The mineralized structures remain open for testing along strike and at depth;

Historical drill logs, assay information, geochemical data, underground workings and mine maps have been digitized and incorporated into the Company's three-dimensional geological model; and

Modern core drilling, downhole surveying and three-dimensional modelling provide Terra with tools unavailable to the historical operators.

The principal objectives of the program are to:

Test the down-dip continuation of mineralized veins beneath the former mine workings; Evaluate strike extensions beyond the historically mined areas; Confirm the location, orientation, width and grade of known mineralized structures; Identify parallel veins and previously unrecognized mineralized structures; and Generate geological and assay information to guide subsequent drilling and resource-evaluation work.

"This is an exciting milestone for Terra - drilling at a former producing uranium operation where the geological controls on mineralization are well understood," stated Greg Cameron, Chief Executive Officer of Terra Clean Energy. "Historical mining focused on accessible portions of the known veins, while drilling and mine records indicate that the system continues beyond the former workings."

"We believe there is substantial potential to expand the known mineralized footprint. This 10,000-foot core program will test the veins along strike and at depth, investigate mineralization beneath the historical workings and evaluate parallel structures that may never have been adequately tested. Contracting KB Drilling moves us into the most important phase of the program - putting core in the ground."

Site preparation crews are scheduled to begin constructing the permitted drill pads and excavating the planned exploration trenches during the final week of September. KB Drilling is scheduled to mobilize to the project and commence core drilling during the final week of October 2026.

The Company's previously announced private placement and current cash on hand will provide funding for the work program at the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project, including the planned core drilling campaign and initial environmental baseline study.

Gruner, J.W., Fetzer, W.G., and Rapaport, I., 1951, The Uranium Deposits near Marysvale, Piute County, Utah, Economic Geology Vol 46 No 3, pp. 243-251.

Steven, T.A., Cunningham, C. G., Naeser, C.W., and Mehnert, H.H., 1979, Revised stratigraphy and radiometric ages of volcanic rocks in the Marysvale area, west-central Utah: U.S. Geological Survey Bulletin 1469, 40 p.

- The historical results, production, and interpretation described here in have not been verified and are extracted from US Geological Survey reports. The Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm and validate any of the historical data contained in this news release. The historical work does not meet NI 43-101 standards. The Company considers the historical work a reliable indication of the potential of the Marysvale Uranium Mines Project and the information may be of assistance to readers.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, on behalf of the Company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Terra Clean Energy Corp., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About K B Drilling Co Inc

KB Drilling Co Inc. is Mound House, Nevada based drilling contractor with experience in mineral exploration and diamond core drilling programs for a range of projects across the Western United States.

ABOUT TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as past producing uranium mines in Utah and uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, United States. The Company's strategy is to find and advance late-stage uranium projects to support growing demand for Nuclear Power and secure domestic mineral supply chains.

Contact Information



Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Greg Cameron, Chief Executive Officer

416-277-6174



For further information please visit Terra Clean Energy's website at www.tcec.energy.



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements concerning the mobilization of drilling and site-preparation crews; the timing, scope and objectives of the planned 10,000-foot core drilling campaign; the potential continuity and extensions of uranium mineralization; the possibility of identifying additional mineralized veins and structures; the Company's interpretation of historical information; and the intended use of financing proceeds. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Exploration results cannot be predicted, and there is no assurance that the program will identify mineralization of economic interest or result in the definition of a mineral resource. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by applicable securities laws.