Dynacor Group Inc.: Dynacor Reports First Gold from Senegal

MONTREAL, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynacor Group Inc. (TSX: DNG) ( Dynacor or the Corporation - is pleased to announce it has completed a first gold pour at its Galam pilot plant in Senegal.

Highlights

First gold doré pour achieved on September 30, 2026 with gold-silver cement from the Merrill-Crowe circuit.

Plant run time and gold recovery are increasing steadily since completion of commissioning.

Next step is to ramp up production to nameplate capacity.



Daniel Misiano, President & CEO of Dynacor, commented: "We are delighted to highlight our first gold pour on the continent of Africa, marking our transition into a geographically diversified gold processor. Galam is now the first gold processing plant servicing permitted ASGM in Senegal and poised to deliver strong benefits to stakeholders as we showcase our platform in Africa.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the experienced team who drove the construction and commissioning of the Galam modular plant. Their tremendous efforts and commitment to excellence accelerated construction of the plant over a 10-month period and with no lost-time injuries."

Figure 1: Introducing the Team Behind Dynacor's First Senegalese Gold Pour





Figure 2: Introducing Dynacor's First African Bar





About the Galam Plant

Dynacor's wholly owned Galam subsidiary hosts a 50-tpd modular processing plant that will serve as a test ground for Dynacor's expansion into Senegal and Africa at large. Galam's location in Kédougou places it at the heart of the main Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining (ASGM) region in Senegal where some 98% of national ASGM sites and 13/16 government-permitted ASGM corridors are located. If successful, the Galam pilot plant will be a precursor to a 300-tpd commercial processing plant in Senegal.

About Dynacor

Dynacor Group is an ore processing company dedicated to producing gold sourced from artisanal miners. Since its establishment in 1996, Dynacor has pioneered a responsible mineral supply chain with stringent traceability and audit standards for the fast-growing artisanal mining industry. By focusing on formalized miners, the Canadian company offers a win-win approach for governments and miners globally. Dynacor operates the Veta Dorada plant and owns a gold exploration property in Peru. The company is expanding to West Africa and within Latin America.

The premium paid by luxury jewellers for Dynacor's PX Impact® gold goes to Fidamar Foundation, an NGO that mainly invests in health and education projects for artisanal mining communities in Peru. Visit www.dynacor.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in the preceding may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Contact:

For more information, please contact:

Ruth Hanna

Director, Investor Relations

T: 514-393-9000 #236

E: investors@dynacor.com

Website: https://dynacor.com

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Bettina Filippone

T: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

E: bfilippone@renmarkfinancial.com

Website: www.renmarkfinancial.com

Photos accompanying this announcement is available at:

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https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96a571b0-6185-4986-8bf7-d5abb286ea91