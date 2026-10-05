New quality standard combines impact-based quality limits, advanced contamination and defect control measures, and 100% vision inspection.

Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery, dosing, protection technologies and services, today announced the launch of PremiaPrecision, a new quality standard for elastomer components, designed to support sensitive and high-value injectable therapies and help pharmaceutical manufacturers advance their quality and regulatory objectives.

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Aptar Pharma's Premia Precision, a new quality standard for demanding injectable therapies. Image courtesy of Aptar Pharma

As injectable therapies, including biologics and GLP-1 therapies, become increasingly complex and valuable, expectations for primary packaging components are evolving beyond baseline regulatory requirements, with manufacturers placing greater focus on component quality, consistency and control.

Premia Precision is built on a comprehensive quality approach that combines impact-based quality criteria, risk-driven manufacturing controls, stringent visible and subvisible particle management, production data monitoring and 100% automated vision inspection of every component. Together, these capabilities establish a clearly defined quality standard focused on the attributes that matter most for high-value and sensitive injectable therapies, helping pharmaceutical manufacturers strengthen component consistency and manage quality risk.

Beatrice Leprince, President, Aptar Pharma Injectables, said, "As injectable therapies become more complex and valuable, pharmaceutical manufacturers need component quality standards that reflect increasingly demanding expectations for consistency and performance. Premia Precision demonstrates our commitment to advancing quality for sensitive injectable applications by combining our elastomer expertise, industrial capabilities and a rigorous approach to defect prevention and control."

Nicolas Voisin, Senior Global Quality Director, Injectables, Aptar Pharma, added, "Premia Precision brings together impact-based quality limits, robust operational controls and 100% vision inspection in one standard. Together, these measures support a consistent approach to component quality throughout production and final verification."

With a broad portfolio spanning elastomeric components, advanced coatings, ready-to-use technologies and aseptic transfer solutions for vial, pre-filled syringe and auto-injector applications, Aptar Pharma supports the development, manufacturing and delivery of injectable therapies from early development through commercialization.

Aptar Pharma's injectables business combines over 60 years of precision manufacturing with expertise that extends beyond individual components to the broader injectable system. Backed by a customer-focused approach, Aptar Pharma works closely with pharmaceutical companies to address complex challenges, accelerate decision-making and deliver confidence throughout the injectable journey. Premia Precision represents the latest evolution of these capabilities, strengthening Aptar Pharma's support for demanding injectable applications.

Aptar Pharma is officially launching Premia Precision at CPHI Milan, October 6-8, and at the PDA Universe of Pre-Filled Syringes and Injection Devices Conference in Palm Springs, California, October 6-7, where attendees can meet with Aptar Pharma's team of injectables experts to learn more about this new quality standard.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

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Media Contact:

Aptar Pharma

Ciara Jackson

ciara.jackson@aptar.com