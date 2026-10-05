The guide highlights early shopping trends, longer hiring timelines and the need to test support operations before peak holiday demand arrives.

West Hollywood, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - On-demand service partner Influx has released its 2026 Guide to Pre-Holiday Planning, outlining support planning steps brands can take before Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the December holiday period.

Influx outlines customer support considerations for the 2026 holiday season.

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Influx's 2026 holiday planning resource outlines how brands can prepare customer support operations before peak demand arrives. It highlights several early indicators, including that two in five Americans begin researching purchases before Black Friday, hiring takes an average of 44 days in the U.S., and 66% of contact centers that implemented AI took more than six months to see ROI.

It covers:

When to begin preparing for seasonal support demand

Staffing and agent preparation ahead of peak periods

Testing support systems, scenarios and workflows

AI-supported customer service and omnichannel operations

Returns and post-holiday demand

Planning for earlier shopping activity and longer hiring timelines

The resource also draws on customer examples, including Meshki, whose business grew 589% in three months while its Influx-supported operation reached 95% CSAT, and Linktree, which achieved 93% CSAT for tier-2 ticket escalations with support agents across four regions.

The 2026 Guide to Pre-Holiday Planning is available from Influx for brands preparing for the 2026 holiday season.

About Influx:

Since 2013, Influx has been the leading on-demand service partner for growing brands, delivering fully managed customer support. As the pioneers of 24/7 follow-the-sun support and powering over 750+ businesses, from startup to scale, Influx is the trusted CX partner for improving customer value.

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