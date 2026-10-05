

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aircraft leasing company AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), announced on Monday that it has completed 204 transactions in the third quarter of 2026, including 85 lease agreements, 34 purchases and 85 sales across aircraft, engines and helicopters.



AerCap said it signed financing deals worth about $900 million, repurchased 5.3 million shares for $783 million at an average price of $147.12 per share, and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share.



The company's purchases included Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX jets, while sales covered a mix of Airbus, Boeing and Embraer aircraft from its owned and managed portfolio.



Shares of AerCap closed Friday's trading at $144.34, up 0.28% on the NYSE.



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