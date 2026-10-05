Behind on Back Taxes? Clear Start Tax Explains the IRS Program Thousands Are Using to Cut What They Owe

Most people who qualify never apply, and the reason is almost always a belief about their own income.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Ask someone with back taxes why they have not applied for relief and the answer is almost never that they tried and were denied. It is that they assumed they would be. Clear Start Tax says that assumption, more than any IRS rule, is what keeps qualified taxpayers out of the programs built for them.

Taxpayers who have assumed they earn too much can check the figure the IRS actually uses.

"The agency does not ask what you earn. It asks what is left after what it allows you to spend. Those are very different questions and only one of them is on a pay stub," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm.

The most common version is about income. A taxpayer earning a solid salary concludes that relief is for people who earn far less, and never checks. The IRS does not make that calculation.

Eligibility turns on income weighed against allowable living expenses, which are standardized by household size and adjusted by geography for housing and transportation. A higher earner in an expensive metropolitan area supporting three dependents can show less monthly disposable income than a lower earner in a low-cost county supporting none.

"Two people can owe the same amount and get opposite answers, because the question was never how much you owe. It was what the agency thinks it could collect," the spokesperson said.

To help taxpayers judge their own eligibility before ruling themselves out, Clear Start Tax recommends:

Run the allowable-expense calculation before concluding you do not qualify

Count dependents and location, both of which move the figure more than people expect

File any outstanding returns first, since compliance is a precondition for approval

Recognize that penalties and interest compound while the decision is deferred

By answering a few questions about what is owed and how many years are unfiled, taxpayers can find out whether they qualify for relief under the IRS Fresh Start Program.

"The cost of the assumption is not the application they skipped. It is the two or three years of penalties that accrued while they were sure of the answer," the spokesperson added.

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

Need Help With Back Taxes?

Click the link below:

https://clearstarttax.com/qualifytoday/

(888) 710-3533

Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

tech@clearstarttax.com

(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/behind-on-back-taxes-clear-start-tax-explains-the-irs-program-th-1226803