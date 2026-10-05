Vero Finance Technologies: Yanmar America Finance Selects Vero Technologies to Support the Launch of Its Captive Floorplan Finance Program

Vero to service the program as Yanmar brings dealer inventory finance in house for its compact equipment and rural lifestyle dealers

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Vero Finance Technologies, Inc. ("Vero") today announced that Yanmar America Finance ("Yanmar") has selected Vero to support the launch of its captive floorplan finance program. Yanmar America Finance is the finance arm of Yanmar America Corporation, the North American manufacturer and distributor for Yanmar's rural lifestyle and compact equipment. The program will cover new Yanmar equipment sold through the company's US dealer network.

Vero is the program's technology partner and servicer under a Lending-as-a-Service engagement model. Yanmar America Finance sets the credit policy and program terms and keeps the dealer relationship; Vero will service the loans on VeroOS, its wholesale finance platform. The end-to-end platform supports every function across the lending lifecycle. Coupled with Vero's servicing operations, partners can launch and scale their portfolio efficiently, with minimal up-front investment. This LaaS framework lets Yanmar run a fully branded captive financing program while keeping overhead low and avoiding the cost of building an in-house servicing team.

Bringing the program in-house gives Yanmar America Finance direct control over its dealer terms. Unlike third-party floorplan lenders-who apply a single, rigid credit box across multi-brand dealers to protect their own margins-a captive lender aligns directly with the manufacturer's objectives. This distinction gives Yanmar the flexibility to define and adjust key program details, including eligibility, advance rates, curtailment schedules, and accommodations for slow seasonal quarters as the network expands.

Favorable financing terms also serve as a powerful recruitment tool. Because inventory finance heavily influences a dealer's decision to carry a line, managing this program directly puts a critical growth lever in Yanmar's hands, actively supporting its core objective of dealer network expansion.

"Yanmar is making a decision a lot of manufacturers consider and few act on. They are taking ownership of the finance relationship with their dealers instead of outsourcing it," said John Mizzi, Co-founder and CEO of Vero Technologies. "We are excited to work with the Yanmar team to build a program that aligns with their unique values and priorities, ensuring dealers have the white glove experience they expect, while enabling Yanmar America Finance to maintain the flexibility to evolve as the program scales."

"Bringing inventory finance in-house allows us to tailor program terms directly to our dealers' needs, and Vero Technologies provides the turn-key infrastructure to make that seamless," said Josh Ernst, Sr. Manager, Commercial Finance at Yanmar America Finance. "VeroOS centralizes every stage of the dealer journey, from initial onboarding to daily loan servicing, on one platform. That single-environment efficiency and clean vendor integration ensure a frictionless experience for our dealers as we scale."

The program reflects continued demand from captives and financial institutions for software that goes beyond core LMS functionality to deliver operational scalability and system consolidation, and for partners who will operate a program rather than only license the software behind it.

Build is underway, with dealer funding expected to begin in the first half of 2027.

About Yanmar America

Yanmar America Corporation, headquartered in Adairsville, Georgia, is the North American manufacturer and distributor for Yanmar's industrial and marine diesel engines, diesel generators, compact construction equipment and compact utility tractors, serving North American and Latin American markets through dealers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and its own manufacturing subsidiaries. Yanmar America Finance is the company's captive finance arm.

For more information, visit: www.yanmar.com/us

About Vero

Vero Technologies is a leading financial technology platform for asset finance, providing end-to-end solutions for wholesale finance, trade finance, equipment finance, and title management. Vero's modular platform enables lenders to streamline loan servicing, risk monitoring, and operational workflows, enhancing efficiency while reducing costs.

For more information, visit: www.vero-technologies.com

Media Contact

Contact: Jason Bartz, press@vero-technologies.com, 404-383-7048

SOURCE: Vero Finance Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/yanmar-america-finance-selects-vero-technologies-to-support-the-laun-1228695