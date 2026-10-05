Stateline Distributors: Housekeeping Starts with Branding: Vicapsys Life Sciences Adopts New Corporate Identity Developed by FutureBrand for Vicapsys and Its Stateline Subsidiary

FutureBrand Hispanic America onboards Vicapsys and delivers a unified visual identity for Vicapsys Life Sciences and its Stateline subsidiary

Two linked brands under one visual system: Vicapsys as the umbrella brand and Stateline as the operating brand, now being applied across corporate materials, investor communications, Stateline's commercial documents and packaging, and the Company's public disclosures

The identity rollout is the first of the Company's post-merger housekeeping steps; its OTCID application, Rule 15c2-11 quotation process and PCAOB audit are underway alongside it

MIAMI, FL AND SAN JUAN, PR / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:VICP) ("VICP" or the "Company") today announced that FutureBrand, the global brand consultancy behind the corporate identities of Sanofi, GSK and Merck, has onboarded the Company as a client through its Latin America practice and delivered a new corporate identity for Vicapsys Life Sciences and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stateline Distributors of Puerto Rico, Inc. ("Stateline"). The rollout of the new identity is the first in a series of corporate housekeeping steps the Company is completing following its reverse merger with Stateline, which closed on September 3rd, 2026, alongside its OTCID application, its Rule 15c2-11 quotation process, its PCAOB audit and its preparations for financing.

A Brand Built for the Platform

FutureBrand's brief was to give a vertically integrated pharmaceutical platform a single visual system that works from the parent company to the products it distributes. The result is two linked brands: Vicapsys as the umbrella brand, structured under the corporate conventions of the pharmaceutical industry, and Stateline as the subsidiary and operating brand for licensed distribution, carrying the byline "A Vicapsys Company."

The identity is built around a brand idea FutureBrand calls the Precision Molecular Network, which reflects the technological precision of the Company's planned production processes, the medical and pharmacological standard of its business, and the organizational network of plants and distribution channels through which it reaches its markets. The Vicapsys mark is a precise hexagon, representing the chemical structure of active pharmaceutical ingredients, in which three focal points converge into a central "V" for the umbrella platform. The Stateline mark keeps the same hexagonal grid and weights its lower half into an abstract "S" for logistical solidity and regulatory compliance.

The new identity is being applied across the Company's corporate materials, investor communications, commercial documents and packaging, and the Company's public disclosures. FutureBrand Hispanic America Managing Partners Luis Rey and Gustavo Koniszczer, who led the engagement, also serve on the Company's Advisory Board, announced on September 25th, 2026, where they advise on brand strategy and corporate identity for Vicapsys, Stateline and the Company's products.

Housekeeping: Market Quotation and Audit

The Company is in the middle of its Rule 15c2-11 process. A FINRA-member market maker has been selected to prepare the Form 211 filing under SEC Rule 15c2-11 that, once cleared by FINRA, allows the market maker to initiate quotations in VICP common stock. In support of that process, the Company submitted its application for the OTCID Basic Market and the OTC Disclosure & News Service on September 23rd, 2026, so that current information about the post-merger company, including the merger with Stateline and the definitive agreement to acquire NitroMist, is available to the market.

In parallel, the Company's audit by an independent PCAOB-registered accounting firm is in progress. Completion of the audit will give the Company audited financial statements for the combined business, the foundation for SEC registration and periodic reporting. The Company will announce the completion of the audit when it occurs and will not provide interim timing estimates.

Preparing to Fund the Plan

With the merger closed, the brand in place and the quotation and audit processes moving, the Company is preparing itself to secure the financing that will allow it to fund its capital expenditures and meet its acquisition benchmarks. The Company is engaging a strategic partner that will be instrumental in securing its capital expenditures, complementing the stabilization of its acquired assets and meeting its acquisition benchmarks. The acquisition benchmarks include closing the NitroMist acquisition upon FDA's acknowledgment of the NDA transfer and closing the facility acquisition.

The Company will describe any financing it completes in its public disclosures at the appropriate time.

Management Commentary

"Housekeeping starts with branding. Before we ask the market to look at us, we wanted the market to see one company, presented one way, from the parent down to the subsidiary that ships the product," said Armando Rubio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VICP. "FutureBrand gave us that. The rest of the housekeeping is underway at the same time: the Form 211 is in process, the PCAOB audit is in process, and we are preparing the Company to secure the financing that lets us fund our buildout and hit our acquisition benchmarks on schedule. None of this is glamorous. All of it is what a public company has to do properly, and we intend to do it properly."

About Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc.

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:VICP) is a publicly traded pharmaceutical platform company headquartered in Miami, Florida, with operations in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stateline Distributors of Puerto Rico, Inc., VICP operates a DSCSA-compliant specialty pharmaceutical wholesale distribution business with a 50-state title model, and holds a strategic teaming agreement with a tribally owned 8(a) partner for federal set-aside and sole-source contracting. VICP's strategy is to build an integrated manufacturing and distribution platform serving rural, tribal, Indian Health Service, Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense and Puerto Rico markets, anchored by owned branded products, beginning with NitroMist, which the Company has agreed to acquire. VICP also retains its legacy biotechnology program, VICAPSYN, under the Company's exclusive license from Massachusetts General Hospital.

About FutureBrand

FutureBrand is a global brand and experience consultancy with offices in 23 cities. Its work includes the corporate identities of Sanofi, GSK and Merck and brand programs for Nestlé, Nespresso, Sephora, General Motors and Uber. FutureBrand Hispanic America, led by Managing Partners Luis Rey and Gustavo Koniszczer, serves clients across the region, including Puerto Rico and Miami.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any securities the Company may offer will be offered only to qualified investors under an applicable exemption from registration and only by means of definitive documents.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the rollout of the Company's corporate identity, the Rule 15c2-11 process and the initiation of quotations in the Company's common stock, the completion of the Company's PCAOB audit and its plans for SEC registration and reporting, the Company's preparations to secure financing and its ability to fund its capital expenditures, the NitroMist acquisition and relaunch, the proposed acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Puerto Rico, and the Company's acquisition benchmarks. Words such as "will," "plans," "expects," "intends," "preparing" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including that FINRA may not clear the Form 211 on the anticipated timeline or at all, that the audit may take longer than expected, that financing may not be available on acceptable terms or at all, and that the NitroMist acquisition and the facility acquisition may not be completed on the terms described or at all. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contact

Vicapsys Life Sciences, Inc.

Media

VICPINFO@protonmail.com

(305) 565-8002

SOURCE: Stateline Distributors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/housekeeping-starts-with-branding-vicapsys-life-sciences-adopts-new-c-1232670