New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Solidus Labs, a market integrity technology company providing AI-powered trade surveillance for prediction markets and other regulated trading venues, will be participating in the PREDICT Conference, which will take placeOctober 6 - 7, 2026 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Spiro Antonopoulos, VP of Global Advisory and Investigations will be presenting on October 6 & 7. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Solidus Labs management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend the PREDICT Conference, follow this link.

About Solidus Labs

Solidus Labs is the market integrity and trade surveillance partner for some of the world's leading financial and prediction markets. Built for the complexity of modern, regulated markets, its AI-powered HALO platform delivers multidimensional surveillance and robust transaction monitoring across prediction markets and other regulated trading environments, helping firms detect manipulation, insider trading, wash trading, and other forms of market abuse. Trusted by industry leaders including Kalshi, Kinetic Markets, and Crypto.com, Solidus helps firms strengthen market integrity, regulatory readiness, and participant trust. Learn more at www.soliduslabs.com.

About PREDICT and DealFlow Events

PREDICT is the leading event dedicated to the business of prediction markets. Produced by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together the people building, investing in, regulating, and trading the markets that are transforming how information is aggregated, uncertainty is priced, and decisions are made.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.