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WKN: 886455 | ISIN: GB0009895292 | Ticker-Symbol: ZEG
Stuttgart
05.10.26 | 15:18
140,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Schweden 30
Europa 50
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTRAZENECA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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ASTRAZENECA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
140,10140,3515:34
139,75140,0015:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 13:20 Uhr
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AstraZeneca PLC: AstraZeneca completes equity investment in Summit Therapeutics Inc.

5 October 2026

AstraZeneca completes equity investment in Summit Therapeutics

AstraZeneca today announced the successful completion of its $2 billion equity investment in Summit Therapeutics. The equity investment will accelerate the development of ivonescimab, a first-in-class bispecific antibody targeting PD-1 and VEGF, in combination with antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) across tumour types.

As previously announced, the companies have also entered into a clinical collaboration agreement to evaluate sonesitatug vedotin (Sone-Ve) in combination with ivonescimab and intend to enter into an additional agreement initiating a global development programme combining other AstraZeneca cancer medicines, including additional ADCs, with ivonescimab.

In a separate agreement announced on Friday, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo entered into a clinical collaboration with Summit to evaluate Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan) in combination with ivonescimab across multiple tumour types including lung and breast cancers.

For further details on the financial arrangements, please consult the agreement announced in September 2026.

Notes

AstraZeneca in oncology
AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyse changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Disease, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Social Media @AstraZeneca.

Contacts
For details on how to contact the Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Media contacts, click here.

Matthew Bowden
Company Secretary
AstraZeneca PLC

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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