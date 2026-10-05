Wood Mackenzie connects trusted energy intelligence with Microsoft Copilot

New Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector brings Wood Mackenzie's proprietary energy insights, data and analytical capabilities directly into Microsoft Copilot, enabling faster, more confident decisions

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Wood Mackenzie | www.woodmac.com

Wood Mackenzie today announced that customers can now access Wood Mackenzie's proprietary content, data and analytical capabilities directly within their Microsoft Copilot environment. Wood Mackenzie for Microsoft Copilot gives authorised users access to Wood Mackenzie research, data and analytical insight through natural-language prompts, directly within Copilot.

The new capability is built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that enables AI environments to dynamically discover and use external intelligence. The integration connects Wood Mackenzie's trusted research, datasets and analytical models to Copilot, so that energy and natural resource professionals can surface relevant intelligence without leaving the workflows they already use.

Embedded where decisions happen

As enterprise organisations move from AI experimentation toward embedded AI solutions and agentic workflows, the demand for high-quality, governed external intelligence inside those environments has grown significantly. Enterprise teams increasingly need trusted domain intelligence inside day-to-day decision workflows, not simply general-purpose answers. Wood Mackenzie's plugin for Copilot is designed to meet that demand, bringing trusted energy and natural resource intelligence directly into the environment where professionals are already working.

Intelligent discovery across content, data and analytics

Teams have previously needed to navigate workflow fragmentation, switching between platforms and manually exporting, cleaning and reconciling information from separate systems. Wood Mackenzie's plugin for Copilot addresses this directly. Customers can now ask natural-language questions and surface relevant Wood Mackenzie written analysis, discover and retrieve content without manually searching across separate platforms, and bring Wood Mackenzie insights into documents, spreadsheets and internal workflows, all within their Microsoft Copilot environment.

The result is faster access to precise, domain-specific intelligence, less manual searching, exporting and reconciling, and more confident decisions grounded in trusted Wood Mackenzie data, methodologies and analyst expertise.

Grounded in proprietary data, methodology and analyst expertise

The intelligence surfaced through the integration is grounded in Wood Mackenzie's proprietary datasets, methodologies, models and analyst expertise all of which is enhanced by Synoptic, Wood Mackenzie's own application of AI, giving customers greater confidence in the evidence behind critical decisions. By reducing workflow friction and accelerating time to insight, Wood Mackenzie for Copilot is designed to help organisations improve the quality and speed of decision-making across screening, benchmarking, strategic analysis and decision preparation.

The Microsoft Copilot integration marks the beginning of Wood Mackenzie's AI connector strategy, designed to bring trusted intelligence into the platforms and workflows customers already use.

"AI is becoming the primary environment where analysis is done, decisions are prepared and strategies are tested. Our job is to make sure Wood Mackenzie intelligence, enhanced by our own Synoptic AI, is available inside that environment, governed, traceable and ready to use. This integration means our clients spend less time moving between systems and more time connecting with and applying the insight that matters. This is the first step in a broader initiative and there is more to come as we continue to expand."

- Bernardo Rodriguez, Executive Vice President and Chief Product & Technology Officer, Wood Mackenzie

"Wood Mackenzie's plugin for Microsoft Copilot demonstrates how domain-specific knowledge can be made accessible directly within the workflows and AI environments organizations are already using. For customers in the energy and natural resources sector, this means the evidence they need to support critical decisions is available where the work is happening."

- Chantrelle Nielsen, Principal Product Manager for Microsoft Copilot, Microsoft

The integration is available now, with expanded data and analytical capabilities being introduced on a phased basis as additional datasets and models become MCP-ready.

Wood Mackenzie for Microsoft Copilot connects trusted energy and natural resources intelligence with enterprise AI workflows, helping customers access relevant research, data and analytics through natural-language discovery.

Learn more here: Connecting to our intelligence | Wood Mackenzie

About Wood Mackenzie: Wood Mackenzie is the global leader in analytics, insights and proprietary data across the entire energy and natural resources landscape. For over 50 years our work has guided the decisions of the world's most influential energy producers, utilities companies, financial institutions and governments. Now, with the world's energy system more complex and interconnected than ever before, sector-specific views are no longer enough. That's why we've redefined what's possible with Intelligence Connected: the fusion of our unparalleled proprietary data with the sharpest analytical minds, all supercharged by Synoptic AI, to deliver a clear, interconnected view of the entire value chain. Our trusted team of 2,700 experts across 30 countries breaks siloes and connects industries, markets and regions across the globe to empower our customers to identify risk sooner, spot opportunity faster and make every decision with complete confidence.

For more information, visit www.woodmac.com

Mark Thomton Wood Mackenzie 6308816885 mark.thomton@woodmac.com