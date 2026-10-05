PREMS Biomedical AI LLC: PREMS Biomedical AI Advances AI-Enhanced Smart Sleeve for Neuromuscular Rehabilitation

Wearable platform is designed to sense muscle activity and neural signaling deliver proportional electrical stimulation in real time to patients of Stroke, TBI, Spinal Cord Injury, Parkinsons, Sports Injuries and Post-Operative Recovery.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / PREMS Biomedical AI LLC has designed an AI-enhanced wearable rehabilitation platform designed to sense a user's muscle activity and respond with proportional electrical stimulation in real time.

Built around the concept of "amplifying neural effort," the PREMS smart sleeve combines surface electromyography (sEMG) sensing, electrical muscle stimulation and AI-based adaptive control. The system is being designed for home-based daily use with connected monitoring for clinicians.

PREMS.AI identifies potential applications including stroke rehabilitation, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, Parkinson's disease, post-operative rehabilitation and sports injury recovery.

The technology builds on proportional-response intellectual property associated with U.S. Patent 4,811,742. The company also cites existing FDA 510(k) K874212, associated with VERIMED MYO/PREMS, as a predicate in its strategy for pursuing a new 510(k). A Provisional Patent is now filed for PREMS Biomedical AI.

PREMS.AI is currently described in its materials as pre-revenue and seed stage, with development priorities spanning hardware, AI, clinical validation and regulatory activities.

About PREMS Biomedical AI LLC

PREMS.AI Biomedical is a Fort Lauderdale-based biomedical technology company.

Media Contact

William W. Mee

Founder & CTO, PREMS Biomedical AI LLC

wwmee52@premsai.net

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

(954) 648-6020

SOURCE: PREMS Biomedical AI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/prems-biomedical-ai-advances-ai-enhanced-smart-sleeve-for-neuromuscular-rehabilitatio-1231337