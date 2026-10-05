Researchers led by the Huazhong University of Science and Technology modeled lead flows from perovskite photovoltaics in China from 2026 to 2060. They found that, under best-practice conditions, cumulative lead leakage could be up to 94% lower than from crystalline silicon modules using lead-based solder at the same installed capacity. The study combines dynamic material flow analysis with freshwater ecotoxicity modeling. It tests four perovskite scenarios (business as usual, cleaner production, technology advancement, and best practice) against two silicon cases, with and without lead solder, ...

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