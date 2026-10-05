Ondas Inc.: Ondas Receives $56 Million Order in Precision Strike Business for Electronic Safe & Arm Devices Supporting European Loitering Munition Program

First Electronic Safe & Arm Device order since the GATE Technologies and Bron Technologies acquisitions, supported by Ondas' production operations in Poland

Ondas is building the precision strike technology stack across platforms, navigation, mission systems, propulsion and weapon components

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced autonomous systems and next-generation defense and security technologies and services, today announced a $56 million order for Electronic Safe & Arm Devices ("ESADs") supporting a European loitering munition program. The order represents a significant milestone for Ondas' Precision Strike business, expanding the Company's participation in the rapidly growing market for loitering munitions and next-generation precision weapon systems.

"This is the first ESAD order we have announced since closing the GATE and Bron acquisitions, and it is a substantial one," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "It confirms the market position we acquired, where safe-and-arm and electronic fuzing are mission-critical layers of the precision strike stack, qualified suppliers are few, and European program demand is accelerating. We expect precision strike to be a meaningful growth driver for Ondas, and we intend to compete for a larger share of each weapon system we support."

Precision strike is one of Ondas' core defense technology domains focused on enabling autonomous and remotely operated systems to engage targets with increased precision, speed and operational flexibility. Ondas is developing the segment around a broader technology stack rather than a single platform or product. The Company's capabilities span multiple layers of the precision-strike ecosystem, including autonomous platforms, navigation, communications, mission systems, propulsion, payload technologies and critical weapon components.

The order strengthens Ondas' position within European loitering munition programs and expands the Company's exposure to recurring production demand for mission-critical components used in modern precision-strike systems. Growing deployment of loitering munitions and autonomous effects is increasing demand not only for complete weapon platforms, but also for the specialized technologies required to make these systems safe, reliable and operationally effective at scale. European and allied defense customers are placing greater emphasis on scalable production, resilient supply chains and access to proven technologies, creating significant opportunities for suppliers that combine differentiated technology, qualification, integration experience and scalable production. Ondas intends to leverage its technology portfolio, customer relationships and European industrial capabilities to support existing programs and pursue additional opportunities across NATO and allied defense markets.

Electronic Safe & Arm Devices manage the safety, arming and initiation functions that keep a munition safe during storage, transport, handling and launch, and arm it only under the required mission conditions. Within loitering munitions, the ESAD sits at the interface between the weapon platform, mission logic and energetic payload, where its performance directly affects system safety and reliability. Because that role is safety-critical, ESADs must clear extended engineering, qualification and manufacturing-consistency requirements, which creates high barriers to entry and keeps the number of qualified suppliers small.

"This program moves into production with technology that is already qualified and a manufacturing base that is already in place," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "Our focus now is execution: delivering this program on schedule, holding consistent quality across every unit, and scaling production capacity in step with what the customer needs. Proven delivery is what qualifies us for the next program, and we intend to use it to compete for precision-strike and autonomous-effects opportunities well beyond this one."

The order was secured through Bron Technologies, which Ondas recently acquired together with GATE Technologies as part of the Company's expansion into precision-strike and autonomous-effects technologies. GATE develops Electronic Safe & Arm Devices and advanced electronic fuzing technologies used in precision weapons including loitering munitions, UAVs, missiles and rockets. Bron provides European manufacturing, certification and market access through its operations in Poland. Together, GATE and Bron give Ondas qualified ESAD technology, European production and certification capability, and established customer programs. This order is an early demonstration of the commercial scale those capabilities bring to Ondas.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical technologies for defense, homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, and industrial markets. The Company develops and deploys integrated unmanned and autonomous platforms across air, ground, and stratospheric environments, including autonomous drone systems, counter-UAS technologies, robotic ground systems, advanced unmanned aircraft and propulsion solutions, demining and engineering systems, and integrated sensing and communications technologies designed to support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, security, and operational missions in complex environments. Ondas' solutions are deployed globally by government, defense, and commercial customers to protect infrastructure, borders, transportation networks, personnel, and strategic assets.

For additional information on Ondas Inc., visit www.ondas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-receives-56-million-order-in-precision-strike-business-for-1232615