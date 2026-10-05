Novel follows a Brooklyn boy's journey from loss and hardship to resilience, mentorship, and self-discovery in 1920s New York and beyond

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - SS Ettinger has announced the release of The Shoeshine Box, a debut novel following Meyer Silovitz, a young boy growing up in 1920s Williamsburg, Brooklyn, as he navigates loss, hardship, and the challenges of building a life of his own. The novel is now available in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Google Books, Ingram, and Lulu.





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The Shoeshine Box begins with a defining moment in Meyer's childhood: the sudden loss of his younger brother and the resulting changes within his family. As he learns to survive on his own terms, Meyer finds purpose through the simple work of shining shoes, gradually discovering the importance of independence, dignity, and perseverance.

The novel follows Meyer's journey through the tenements and subway stands of Brooklyn, the hotels of Miami, and the music-filled streets of pre-Castro Havana. Along the way, Meyer grows into the man who eventually calls himself Jack, shaped not only by his circumstances but also by the people who recognize his potential.

One of the most influential figures in Meyer's life is Meyer Lewis, a mentor who sees possibilities in the young shoeshine boy that Meyer himself has yet to recognize. Their relationship becomes an important part of Meyer's development as he learns lessons about responsibility, loyalty, ambition, and the value of human connection.

At the center of the novel is the idea of what people carry with them throughout their lives - memories, grief, family expectations, relationships, and lessons passed from one generation to another. Ettinger explores these themes through Meyer's experiences while depicting a changing New York and the places that shape his journey.

A guiding principle introduced early in the story becomes significant throughout Meyer's life: "If you borrow something, you return it in better condition than you found it." The lesson becomes more than a rule for Meyer; it reflects the way he approaches relationships, responsibility, and the life he builds for himself.

Through its historical settings and character-driven narrative, The Shoeshine Box explores resilience, chosen family, loss, loyalty, and the possibility of creating a different future from difficult beginnings.

The novel is available now in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Google Books, Ingram, and Lulu.

About SS Ettinger

SS Ettinger is the author of The Shoeshine Box, a debut novel centered on family, resilience, mentorship, and the experiences that shape a person's life. Through the story of Meyer Silovitz, Ettinger brings readers into the world of 1920s Brooklyn and follows one character's journey across several cities and periods of change.

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Instagram/Facebook: @ssettinger

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