Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Trail Blazer Capital Corp. (TSXV: TBLZ.P) ("Trail Blazer" or the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV" or the "Exchange"), is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSXV with respect to its proposed qualifying transaction with Juno Industries Inc. ("Juno Industries"). As previously disclosed in the Company's news releases dated March 25, 2026, April 2, 2026, May 1, 2026, and September 29, 2026, the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Juno Industries through the amalgamation of Juno Industries with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trail Blazer, pursuant to an Amalgamation Agreement dated March 24, 2026, as amended (the "Transaction"). Following the completion of the Transaction, the Company will continue under the name "Juno Industries Ltd." and is expected to trade on the TSXV under the symbol "JUNO".

The Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of all conditions set out in the conditional approval of the TSXV and satisfaction of closing conditions customary for transactions of this nature. Final acceptance of the Transaction will occur upon the issuance of a final exchange bulletin which will provide the proposed date on which the Company's common shares will resume trading. In accordance with the policies of the TSXV, the Company's common shares are currently halted from trading and will remain so until such time as required by the TSXV policies.

Additional information concerning the Transaction, the Company, Juno Industries, and the resulting issuer following the Transaction will be provided in a filing statement (the "Filing Statement") to be filed by the Company on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Juno Industries

Juno Industries is a defence technology company with a mission to re-establish Canadian dynamism by building a leading modern defence neo-prime. Committed to building the future of intelligence, sovereign defence, and working in close collaboration with end users, Juno Industries is focused on developing and deploying AI-native command and control software, and persistent sensor fabrics and building custom solutions, to strengthen national security, sovereignty, and defence capabilities by harnessing Canadian technical talent and innovation. Learn more at junoindustries.ca.

About Trail Blazer Capital Corp.

The Company is designated as a Capital Pool Company under TSXV Policy 2.4. The Company has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company's objective is to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Any proposed Qualifying Transaction must be approved by the Exchange and, in the case of a Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction, must also receive majority approval of the minority shareholders. Until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction, Trail Blazer will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

For further information regarding the Company and the Transaction please contact Alnesh Mohan, Chief Executive Officer at alnesh.mohan@quantumllp.com or 604 677 1766 or view the Company's public disclosure documents on www.sedarplus.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRAIL BLAZER CAPITAL CORP.

Alnesh Mohan, CEO

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The information in this press release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the anticipated completion of the Transaction. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of each of Trail Blazer and Juno Industries may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although each of Trail Blazer and Juno Industries believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, each of Trail Blazer and Juno Industries disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317359