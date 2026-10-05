New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Wire Markets, the global prediction market built to take the prediction market phenomenon beyond the U.S. and to audiences around the world, and the first company to receive a prediction market license from HM Government of Gibraltar, will be participating in the PREDICT Conference, which will take placeOctober 6 - 7, 2026 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Travis Geiger, Cofounder & Group CMO will be presenting on October 6 & 7. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Wire Markets management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend the PREDICT Conference, follow this link.

About Wire Markets

Wire Markets is the global prediction market, built to let people trade on the outcomes shaping the world. The first company to receive a prediction market license from HM Government of Gibraltar, Wire Markets combines cutting-edge marketplace technology, institutional liquidity and global distribution to bring regulated prediction markets to audiences around the world. Built by the team behind WagerWire, the award-winning U.S. sports betting marketplace and media company, Wire Markets brings years of experience building regulated gaming technology, tradable marketplaces and consumer products to the rapidly growing prediction market category. Its technology is purpose-built for global distribution, enabling media, gaming and technology partners to embed prediction markets directly into the platforms where their audiences already engage.

About PREDICT and DealFlow Events

PREDICT is the leading event dedicated to the business of prediction markets. Produced by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together the people building, investing in, regulating, and trading the markets that are transforming how information is aggregated, uncertainty is priced, and decisions are made.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.