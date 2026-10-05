Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Mineral Road Discovery Inc. (CSE: ROAD) ("Mineral Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it continues to advance the 100%-owned Bergslagen Tungsten Project in Sweden with excellent WO 3 %, Cu%, and CaF 2 % drill intercepts. The historical Yxsjöberg Mine forms the anchor of the Bergslagen Tungsten Project. Mineral Road's review of the previous operator's drill intercepts around the historical mine has uncovered the following shallow intercepts:

Significant Historical Drill Intercepts

Select discovery intercepts within Mineral Road's Conceptual Exploration Targets include:

KD-004: 3.78m @ 0.74% WO 3 , 0.38% Cu, and 11.11% CaF 2 from 36.42m 1

, 0.38% Cu, and 11.11% CaF from 36.42m KD-005: 17.15m @ 0.42% WO 3 , 0.23% Cu, and 6.66% CaF 2 from 39.85m

, 0.23% Cu, and 6.66% CaF from 39.85m KD-006: 12.60m @ 0.65% WO 3 , 0.21% Cu, and 8.35% CaF 2 from 14.50m

, 0.21% Cu, and 8.35% CaF from 14.50m KD-007: 10.50m @ 0.79% WO 3 , 0.15% Cu, and 6.76% CaF 2 from 25.50m

These historical assays indicate the robust multi-commodity opportunity at Bergslagen, with primary tungsten (WO 3 ), copper (Cu), and acid-grade fluorite (CaF 2 , currently trading at industrial benchmarks of $500 to $630/tonne). This approach, integrated with Mineral Road's proposed re-processing of the two tailings repositories at Bergslagen, align directly with European Critical Raw Material supply security mandates.

Highlights

Significant Global Tungsten Supply Shortage: Tungsten prices have tripled in the last year, as industrial upgrading, defense and electrification needs, and advanced manufacturing has increased demand at the same time as supply is constrained by limited mine output and China and Russia's market dominance (~80% of tungsten production). Export controls from China as well as the US, and tighter origin requirements for US defense procurement have reinforced what Mineral Road considers a durable price floor.

Three-Stage Program: Mineral Road intends to minimise the development cycle time by beginning with its Stage 1 tailings re-processing proposal, while targeting a shallow hard-rock mining proposal as Stage 2, while starting the longer-lead-time work necessary to develop the potential for deeper hard-rock mineralisation as Stage 3.

Significant Historical Headstart: Exploration target generation is anchored by an extensive compiled database including approximately 15,000 metres of historical diamond core drilling and numerous technical and academic reports.

Management Commentary

Damien Reynolds, Executive Chair & Interim CEO of Mineral Road, commented:

"What makes Bergslagen a true tier-1 district-scale opportunity is our ability to execute a structured, sequential strategy for the market.

"By establishing a conceptual exploration target of a multi-million-tonnes of surface tailings, we are targeting a potential cash-flow anchor that demonstrates a potential production restart via reprocessing of existing tailings stores. Concurrently, our technical review emphasizes the true significance of shallow hard-rock drilling and down-dip geometry: the near-surface conceptual exploration targets are simply the upper, easily accessible expression of what is interpreted to be a larger continuous system."

Historical Background

Mining and metal extraction in the broader Bergslagen region dates back over a millennium, establishing an ancient foundation of European industrial mining. Specifically, within the Yxsjöberg district, the original deposit was discovered around 1728 and was initially mined for copper. As industrial demands evolved and the value of strategic metals became apparent, the district transitioned away from copper to become Sweden's premier historical tungsten producer. Under modern operations, Yxsjöberg supplied over 90% of Sweden's historical tungsten before operations ceased in 1989, leaving behind extensive legacy infrastructure, heavily mineralized tailings repositories, and a comprehensive database of historical work.

The Yxsjöberg mine operated as a major tungsten and polymetallic producer across active periods from the mid-1930s to 1989, yielding approximately 5.3 million tonnes of material at an average grade of 0.38% WO3 and 0.16% Copper.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the timing of drilling, metallurgical testing, and the delivery of a NI 43-101 Resource Estimate. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including permit approvals, contractor availability, and variations from historical results.

Adjacent Mineralization: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's project.

Qualified Person Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Derrick Strickland, a Contractor and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

1 Andersson L, 1986 Exploration for new ore bodies Yxsjöberg report. Source: https://resource.sgu.se/dokument/borrhalsloggar/b_8538.pd

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