Company strengthens leadership, commercial, technology and operational capabilities as it prepares to scale Alyze AI Metrics and pursue opportunities across multiple markets

Avon, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - China Solar & Clean Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CSOL) (the "Company") today announced an expansion of its organizational capabilities as it prepares for the next phase of growth across its portfolio, including Alyze AI Metrics.

The Company is actively recruiting experienced professionals across executive leadership, business development, sales, technology and operations, with a focus on building the infrastructure required to support commercialization, international expansion and the scalable development of its businesses.

The initiative follows the addition of Alyze AI Metrics to the CSOL portfolio and represents the next stage in the Company's strategy: moving from portfolio development toward the operational and commercial capabilities required to support growth.

CSOL intends to build a multidisciplinary team capable of developing new market opportunities, supporting product and commercial initiatives, and establishing the organizational foundation necessary to operate across multiple markets.

Rather than concentrating recruitment within a single function or geography, the Company is evaluating candidates with experience across a range of industries and international markets. CSOL expects its organizational structure to continue evolving as its commercial priorities and portfolio develop.

The Company is particularly interested in professionals with experience in executive management, technology, artificial intelligence, business development, enterprise sales, commercialization, international expansion and operations.

Qualified professionals interested in joining CSOL or Alyze AI Metrics may contact the Company through the careers address below.

About China Solar & Clean Energy Solutions, Inc. (CSOL)

China Solar & Clean Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CSOL) is developing a portfolio of businesses and technologies with applications across multiple markets. Alyze AI Metrics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, is an artificial intelligence and neuroscience-based platform designed to analyze audience response and engagement. Alyze uses facial affect analysis to identify and categorize observable emotional responses to content, helping organizations and creators better understand how audiences react to media, communications and digital experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the Company's future plans, strategy, operations, recruiting activities, product development, commercialization, market expansion and anticipated future capabilities.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to obtain necessary financing, recruit and retain qualified personnel, complete product development, achieve acceptable technical performance, obtain market acceptance, execute commercialization initiatives, expand into additional markets, compete effectively, and respond to changes in economic, regulatory and business conditions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the expectations reflected in such statements will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

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