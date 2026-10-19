Webcam-based platform could turn connected screens into scalable focus groups as Alyze explores studio pilots

Avon, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - China Solar & Clean Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CSOL) (the "Company") today outlined the next phase of its strategy following the acquisition of Alyze AI Metrics Corporation, with an emphasis on turning Alyze's artificial intelligence and neuroscience-based capabilities into scalable commercial applications.

Alyze analyzes facial expressions through a standard webcam and produces second-by-second reports on emotional response and attention signals, without EEG caps, specialized eye-tracking hardware or a dedicated laboratory. The cloud-based system requires no software installation and is offered through Alyze Business, Alyze Studio and Alyze Custom for brand, entertainment and other research applications.

Alyze has been in active discussions with large content-creation studios regarding potential pre-release audience testing of films, series, trailers and campaigns. Potential pilot evaluations are intended to help creative and marketing teams identify where attention changes, how reactions differ across audiences and whether stated feedback aligns with observed response. No studio agreement is being announced in this release.

A published Alyze case study illustrates the type of insight the platform is designed to surface. In the study, a production company tested a 22-minute short film, its trailer and two posters with 100 viewers across four cities. The study reported differences between observed emotional responses and stated viewer preferences, meaningful East Coast-West Coast response variations, and differences between broad survey responses and responses to specific prompts.

Alyze uses deep-learning convolutional neural network models trained on faces from different countries. According to Alyze's published materials, the technology has been validated using electroencephalography (EEG), galvanic skin response (GSR), eye tracking and facial-coding methods, with results adapted to each content type through complementary analysis and expert guidance.

China Solar & Clean Energy Solutions, Inc. CEO Shelli Ann Field said:

"The combination of accessibility, second-by-second measurement and content-specific interpretation represents a distinctive approach to audience intelligence. If successfully commercialized, Alyze could help make every connected screen a potential focus group, allowing entertainment companies, advertisers, retailers, banks and remote researchers to test earlier, compare markets and supplement surveys with measured emotional signals. The long-term opportunity is to create a continuous decision layer that can be available wherever a reaction can change the outcome."

Field added: "As previously announced, the Company is in the process of changing its corporate name to Alyze AI Inc., subject to applicable corporate, regulatory and FINRA processes. With more than 3,000 shareholders reflected on the Company's current NOBO list, our focus is on building long-term shareholder value through disciplined execution against the technology, commercial and operational milestones in front of us."

The commercialization roadmap is expected to progress through product refinement, pilot activity, enterprise integrations and broader deployment as technical, operational and market milestones are achieved. The Company intends to provide updates as material milestones are reached.

About China Solar & Clean Energy Solutions, Inc. (CSOL)

China Solar & Clean Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: CSOL) acquired Alyze AI Metrics Corporation in September 2025. Alyze AI Metrics operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of CSOL and is an artificial intelligence and neuroscience-based platform designed to analyze audience response and engagement. Using facial affect analysis through standard webcams, Alyze helps organizations and creators understand how audiences respond to media, communications and digital experiences.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning the Company's future plans, strategy, operations, commercialization initiatives, product development, potential pilot programs, enterprise integrations, market expansion, proposed corporate name change and anticipated future capabilities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to obtain necessary financing, recruit and retain qualified personnel, complete product development, achieve acceptable technical performance, enter into pilot or commercial agreements, obtain market acceptance, execute commercialization initiatives, comply with applicable data privacy, biometric-data and other regulatory requirements, expand into additional markets, compete effectively, and respond to changes in economic and business conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the expectations reflected in such statements will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

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